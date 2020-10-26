The NBA may only have teams representing cities from the USA, but the list of international players who play in the league could not have been more diverse. Some of the best active players in the league are international ones.

On that note, let us have a look at the top ten international players in the NBA at the moment.

Top 10 international players in the NBA right now

As the list suggests, we have considered only non-American players based on their achievements in the NBA, their upsides and their raw abilities. With that in mind, let's get started.

#10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA Career l 14.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.3 APG.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had always been thought of as a talented young prospect, but the player blossomed last season with the OKC Thunder as he scored almost 20 points per game. His performances were magnificent to watch, with the player along with team mate Dennis Schrodder doing great things together last season.

Despite his achievements at an young age, there could be lot more to come from the 22-year-old in the future.

#9 Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania)

Domantas Sabonis

NBA Career l 12.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.6 APG.

One of the best sixth men in the NBA until two seasons ago, Domantas Sabonis has blossomed into a more complete player as he took a massive leap last season. The 24-year-old, a former All-Star, is arguably one of the most elite front-court players in the league.

Sabonis has yet to hit his prime, but considering his performances last season, fans of the Pacers will feel nothing less than giddy at the thought of what could come from the player in the near future.