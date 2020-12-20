Top 10 NBA coaches with the best win percentage

An NBA coach has one of the hardest jobs on the team. When the players are on the court, the coach observes the game and develops winning strategies. No offense is complete without the head coach and the gameplan he draws up determines the fate of the game. The NBA has seen many legendary coaches over the years, some of these coaches have entered the Hall of Fame and their understanding of the game led to dominating dynasties. Phil Jackson was considered one of the most intimidating coaches in the game, yet he has the most titles as a coach.

Top 10 Most Winningest NBA Coaches of All Time

The coaches in this ranking have been considered after a sample size of 400 games coached. Let's take a look at the Top 10 NBA coaches of all time.

#10 Mike Brown

Win-Loss Record: 347-216 (.616)

Mike Brown

This is the only NBA coach on this list without a championship as a head coach. Mike Brown is famous for coaching LeBron James during his early years and taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA Finals in 2007. He also coached Kobe Bryant during his stint with the LA Lakers and is currently an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

He has been on lots of winning teams over the years and his experience coaching some of the league's superstars is invaluable. He won Coach of the Year in 2009 and is a three-time champion as an assistant coach.

#9 Tom Heinsohn

Win-Loss Record: 427-263 (.619)

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics

Tom Heinsohn played for and coached just one team his entire career, the Boston Celtics. Heinsohn won eight rings as a player with the Bill Russell-led Boston Celtics and won two more as an NBA coach. He is famous for leading the All-Star duo of Dave Cowens and John Havlicek to the Finals twice and defeating Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

What 19 combined rings looks like. Celtics legends Bill Russell (11) & Tom Heinsohn (8) are courtside for Game 6. pic.twitter.com/5peg1Jtbp7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 29, 2016

His No. 15 jersey is rightfully retired by the Celtics and he is one of the few players inducted into the Hall of Fame as both an NBA player and an NBA coach.

#8 Lester Harrison

Win-Loss Record: 295-191 (.620)

Rochester Royals

The Sacramento Kings once hailed from the city of Rochester, New York, and their only NBA championship is from 1951 as the Rochester Royals. Lester Harrison was the coach responsible for the championship and his entire seven-year coaching career was with the same team.

First Game 7 in #NBAFinals history: 1951 @nyknicks overcome 3-1 deficit/lose to eventual champ: Rochester Royals pic.twitter.com/HOGawdkgCf — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 17, 2016

Harrison earned his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame as a major contributor to the sport in 1980.