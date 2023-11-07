Top 10 NBA players under 25 years of age in 2023-24 season ft. Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards

The NBA is home to some of the most prominent stars in the game of basketball, with some who haven't even reached their peaks yet and continue to make the proper strides in the league.

The talent present in the league continues to remain impressive after all those years, as most of these players do not shy away from elite competition and constant pressure.

Recently, ESPN ranked the top NBA players in the 2023-24 regular season who are under 25 years of age with the most potential. Here's a look at the rankings.

Top 10 NBA players in the 2023-24 season who are under 25 years old by future potential

#10, Jaren Jackson Jr. (Center) - Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies center is recognized as one of the best big men in the game today. The 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is in his sixth season with the Grizzlies and has been one of the team's most important pieces with his scoring and defensive abilities.

Additionally, Jackson Jr. has a career average of 16.6 points (46.7% shooting, including 35.3% from 3-point range), 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

#9, LaMelo Ball (Guard) - Charlotte Hornets

Selected as the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball continues to grow into one of the best point guards in the league. His knack for playmaking and running the team's fast-paced offense should not be understated.

In his fourth season with the Hornets, Ball has a career average of 19.4 points (42.3% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range), 7.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game.

#8, Darius Garland (Guard) - Cleveland Cavaliers

Alongside Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the most promising backcourt tandems with how far Darius Garland has come. Season after season, Garland continues to show his growth at the offensive end, with him being a career average 18.5 points (44.8% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range) scorer.

Additionally, his decision-making continues to be excellent, as he has not averaged less than 6.0+ assists per game in a season outside his rookie year.

#7, Zion Williamson (Forward) - New Orleans Pelicans

Despite his concerning history with injuries, Zion Williamson remains one of the most dominant players on the court when healthy. His combination of speed and strength has drawn comparisons to LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal.

In his young NBA career, Williamson is averaging 25.6 points (60.0% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds per game.

#6, Cade Cunningham (Guard) - Detroit Pistons

After an injury-riddled sophomore season, Cade Cunningham is having a stellar bounce-back season with the Detroit Pistons. Cunningham continues to showcase his talent as he approaches it in a balanced way by reading defenses effectively and making the proper choices at the offensive end.

In his third season with the Pistons, he is averaging 22.9 points (41.8% shooting, including 34.0% from 3-point range) and 7.0 assists per game.

#5, Ja Morant (Guard) - Memphis Grizzlies

Outside of his controversies and 25-game suspension this season, Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel on the basketball court. His speed and athleticism have been compared to the likes of prime Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, and even John Wall.

In his young and promising career, Morant has averaged 22.4 points (47.2% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

#4, Tyrese Haliburton (Guard) - Indiana Pacers

Despite starting his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Tyrese Haliburton finally established himself as a franchise piece moving forward with the Indiana Pacers. His scoring ability has always been there, but his decision-making often goes unrecognized.

In his fifth season in Indiana, he is picking up where he left off from the previous season, where he averaged double digits in points and assists. This season, Haliburton is averaging 24.0 points (49.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 11.7 assists per game.

#3, Victor Wembanyama (Center) - San Antonio Spurs

In just seven games played this season, Victor Wembanyama has shown that he is more than deserving of being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the recent NBA draft. The upside was always there from his highlights back in France, but his transition to the NBA has felt seamless as he continues to get better with each ball game that he plays.

He maximizes his height and wingspan by utilizing proper ball-handling skills and impressive shotmaking ability while also ensuring he is not a liability on defending in space and providing rim protection. So far this season, Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points (46.2% shooting, including 32.4% from 3-point range), 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks.

#2, Anthony Edwards (Guard) - Minnesota Timberwolves

Following his impressive showing with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Anthony Edwards has shown no signs of slowing down this season. The dribble penetration has always been there, but it's the consistent jumpers that have elevated his offensive game this season.

In the 2023-24 regular season, the Timberwolves star is having a career year by averaging 28.2 points (52.0% shooting, including 47.2% from 3-point range), 6.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

#1, Luka Doncic (Guard) - Dallas Mavericks

Lastly, Luka Doncic is ranked first on this NBA list due to his impeccable scoring ability while filling the stat sheet. After finishing his first year with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic has not averaged less than 27+ points per game in a season while remaining efficient in shooting the rock.

His decision-making and rebounding numbers are also no slouch when he has a career average of 8.0 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.