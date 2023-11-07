Top 10 NBA players under 25 years of age in trade value feat. Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic

NBA players under the age of 25 have continued to show that despite still evolving as players, they can impact winning at the highest level. The phenomenon isn't new, with former young players such as Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade paving the way years back. It seems as though the league is getting younger and younger, with no signs of slowing down.

Two offseasons ago, fans saw Dennis Schroder play for Team Germany in the World Cup qualifiers without having an NBA contract. Although Schroder certainly isn't considered a veteran in the twilight years of his career, it looked as though he could potentially be out of the league.

Fortunately for Schroder, he was signed to the LA Lakers, before then returning to Team Germany this offseason, where he helped lead them to World Cup gold. At the same time, NBA vets like Isaiah Thomas have continued to indicate that the league has moved on from them in favor of young players.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 most valuable young NBA players who would fetch a high price on the trade market.

Top ten NBA players under 25 based on trade value

#10: Darius Garland, 23

Heading into the 2019 draft, Darius Garland was ranked as one of the top five point guards in the league. With an impressive motor and high-efficiency two-way play, Garland now sits as one of the best young NBA players in the East.

Currently in his fifth year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garland likely won’t be traded any time soon. Despite that, after two stellar seasons with the Cavs, it’s safe to say that his stock is at an all-time high.

#9: Cade Cunningham, 22

Cade Cunningham may have sat out the majority of last season, however, now that he’s back on-court, he’s picked up right where he left off. As the Detroit Pistons continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference, they’re sitting on a big asset in Cunningham if they decide to make a move.

As he develops, he’s expected to be an even bigger contributing factor to the Pistons’ future success down the line. As part of that, his trade value has continued to climb through the early portion of the season despite the Pistons’ continued struggles.

#8: Tyrese Haliburton, 23

Last season was truly a breakout year for Tyrese Haliburton with the Indians Pacers. The young guard earned his first All-Star honors for his performance. Although he dealt with injuries that set him back, this year is expected to be another big one for Haliburton.

While the Indiana Pacers have shown little interest in trading the young guard, it's no secret that his asking price on the trade market would be high. As an All-Star who seems to be elevating his game to the next level, while also raising his ceiling, Haliburton would certainly fetch a big trade package.

#7: LaMelo Ball, 22

LaMelo Ball's skills can't be denied. Although there were many who questioned how NBA-ready his game was before he was drafted, he has since proven that he's one of the best young NBA players. Unfortunately for Ball, the big question is his health.

Time and time again, he has been forced to the sidelines as a result of injuries that have kept him from marquee games. Despite that, if the Charlotte Hornets decided to trade him, it's undeniable that he would be one of the biggest pieces available on the market.

#6: Tyrese Maxey, 23

Tyrese Maxey is one of the most promising young two-way guards in the league. Whether he's setting reigning MVP Joel Embiid up on offense or handling defensive duties, Maxey's output on both ends of the floor makes him a big trade asset.

As he plays without an extension, many have theorized that the 76ers could be letting him determine his own value on the market. At the same time, given his status as a bright young player, if the team decided to trade him on an expiring deal, he would certainly fetch a high asking price among NBA players.

#5: Zion Williamson, 23

Zion Williamson remains one of the most intriguing NBA players. When he's healthy, he possesses a unique skillset that allows him to dominate the game on both ends of the floor. In addition, thanks to his frame, Williamson can bang with the bigs in the paint despite his lack of height.

Unfortunately for Williamson, he's also struggled to stay healthy, landing him in trade talks on a number of occasions in the past. If the Pelicans do decide to trade him, expect Williamson to command a high asking price despite his injuries in the past.

#4: Ja Morant, 24

When Ja Morant is on the court, he is one of the best young NBA players in the league. Although his shot from downtown lacks the consistency of other notable young players, his slashing style of basketball has earned him a reputation as a difference-maker.

While his trade value should land him atop this list, it has been seriously hindered by his off-court antics. Currently, Morant is serving his second suspension from the league, with this one sidelining him for 25 games. After generating considerable controversy, if the Grizzlies trade Morant, expect him to fetch a massive package.

#3: Anthony Edwards, 22

Anthony Edwards possesses an extra gear that quite frankly not many other players have. Any lingering questions from prior to the draft about his commitment are certainly out the window now as Edwards continues to amaze.

Given his play, the Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to trade him, however, if they were to do so, they would likely need a top-15 player in return. When looking at the best NBA players around the league, it's hard to deny that Edwards seems destined to live among them for years to come.

#2: Victor Wembanyama, 19

There's a very strong case to be made for Victor Wembanyama as the most valuable trade asset under 25 years old. With his unique blend of height, athleticism and finesse, NBA players have never seen anything like the young French star.

Despite that, at over 7-foot tall, Wembanyama's health is going to be a major deciding factor in how his career pans out. While he has shown that he has the ability to be one of the all-time greats, a trade package for the rookie carries notable risk.

#1: Luka Doncic, 24

As Luka Doncic approaches 25 years old, the young star has proven that he has what it takes to single-handedly impact winning. While last season may have seen him and Kyrie Irving miss the playoffs, Doncic has shown that he is both durable and reliable.

If the Dallas Mavericks were to trade Doncic today, there are very few players around the league who could be sent to Dallas in return. With tremendous upside and an ability to lead a team in crunch time, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks are sitting on a goldmine in the Slovenian star.

As NBA players like Luka Doncic get older and cross the 25-year-old mark, this list will continue to change. By the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, Doncic will be 25 years old, and Victor Wembanyama or Anthony Edwards will probably rank as the most valuable NBA player under 25.

While the NBA is taking Nov. 7 off to encourage U.S. fans to get out and vote, the league will be back in action will a full slate Wednesday. With Doncic's Mavericks and Wembanyama's Spurs in action, expect plenty of highlights from NBA players around the league.