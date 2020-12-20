Top 10 NBA players with most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

One of the biggest in-game achievements in basketball is posting a triple-double. NBA players who achieve this honor contribute in every way possible to lead the team to victory. A triple-double is achieved when a player records double-digits in any three of the five statistical categories - the five categories being points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

We often witness some incredible triple-doubles in the league, such as when Draymond Green in 2017 became the first player ever to record a triple-double, not including points. Other rare triple-doubles have featured Hassan Whiteside who has four to his name and all have come with 10+ blocks instead of double-digit assists.

10 NBA Players who recorded the most triple-doubles

A triple-double is certainly not as rare as it used to be. We see players reaching a triple-double faster than ever before. Yet, achieving a triple-double isn't easy as it requires a player to be versatile and a two-way force. Let's rank 10 NBA players who racked up the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

#10 Nikola Jokic - 41

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic, is considered one of the best passing big men in the league. His court vision and nifty passing, along with his scoring ability, make him an offensive threat every game. Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to two consecutive 3-1 comebacks in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Nikola Jokic tallies the fastest triple-double in NBA HISTORY (14 minutes played) and finishes with 30 PTS, 15 REB and 17 AST to lead the @nuggets to victory! #NBATogetherLive https://t.co/Tq8BRORy2W — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2020

In February of 2018, Nikola Jokic posted the fastest triple-double in NBA history in just 14 minutes. At halftime of that game, his stat-line read 16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

#9 Fat Lever - 43

Fat Lever

Lafayette "Fat" Lever was a two-time All-Star during his time with the Denver Nuggets. He was considered one of the most underrated players of his time and was a triple-double threat almost every night.

Happy Bday to the most underrated triple double threat in NBA History: Fat Lever | VIDEO: https://t.co/9YNO6NVxjI pic.twitter.com/3tUXulBCrK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 18, 2016

In 1985 against the Indiana Pacers, Lever posted a triple-double with 10 steals. Two years later in a game against the New Jersey Nets, he was two steals shy of a quadruple-double. Lever led the Nuggets in rebounding for four straight seasons, despite standing just 6 feet, 3 inches, and he holds the record for most steals in Nuggets history with 1167.

#8 James Harden - 46

James Harden

James Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is the face of the Houston Rockets franchise and has led the league in scoring for the past three years. Harden also led the league in assists in 2017.

#TripleDoubleAlert



James Harden notches his 5th triple-double of the season with 41 PTS, 15 AST, 10 REB! (His third 40+PTS triple-double this season)#Rockets 132#DubNation 132



33.5 remaining in OT on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Wp5nabOsOO — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2019

James Harden is in his 12th year in the league and is going to rack up more triple-doubles to his name. He has the most 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history with four and has the NBA's only 60-point triple-double.