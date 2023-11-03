Top 10 NCAA colleges with most numbers of NBA players selections ever ft. Kentucky & more

There's no mistaking that the NBA is filled with immense talent left and right as the basketball program present in the NCAA colleges is considered to be unparalleled. While there have been some discussions that talent from other countries is starting to catch up, USA basketball remains to be one of the elites in today's era.

As each year brings new players with incredible upside to their game, it also looks at the quality of athletes coming to the league to make their marks as professional athletes. The basketball product has stood firm to this day as the basketball program present in NCAA colleges continues to produce some of the best players in the world.

With that said, here's a look at the top 10 NCAA colleges that have produced the most number of NBA players' selections, as per a 2023 Erudera article.

Top 10 NCAA colleges with the most number of NBA players selections

#10. University of St. John

Listed at No. 10 is the University of St. John, also known as the John's Red Storm. The university has over 49 NBA players all-time, with one currently active player: Julian Champagnie (San Antonio Spurs).

Some of the greatest to have ever played are Mark Jackson, Chris Mullin, and Walter Berry.

#9. University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men gets the ninth spot on the NCAA colleges list. In the university's history, they have 60 NBA players all-time with three active players: Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks), Blake Wesley (San Antonio Spurs), and Matt Ryan (New Orleans Pelicans).

When it comes to the University of Notre Dame, some of the obvious NBA standouts in history are Adrian Dantley, Austin Carr, and John Paxson.

#8. University of Louisville

Listed at No. 8 is the University of Louisville, otherwise known as the Louisville Cardinals. The university has over 61 NBA players all-time, with seven active NBA players. Some of the active standouts are Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets), and Damion Lee (Phoenix Suns)

Some of the greats that the University of Louisville produced are Wes Unseld, Darrell Griffith, and Pervis Ellison.

#7. Indiana University

The Indiana University, also called the Indiana Hoosiers, has over 65 players all-time, including five active players. Some of the active standouts are OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets), and Thomas Bryant (Miami Heat).

In the history of Indiana University, some of the best to have ever played for them are Steve Halford, Isiah Thomas, and Scott May.

#6. University of Arizona

Listed at No. 6 is the University of Arizona, which is also called the Arizona Wildcats. They have 65 players all-time, including 11 active players: Deandre Ayton (Portland Trail Blazers), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), etc.

Additionally, some of the greatest to have ever played for them are Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala, and Mike Bibby.

#5. University of Kansas

Moving to No. 5 on the NCAA colleges list is the University of Kansas, also known as the Kansas Jayhawks. They have 81 players all-time, including 12 active players: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors), along with Marcus Morris (Philadelphia 76ers), Markieff Morris (Dallas Mavericks), etc.

Some of the best to have ever played for them are Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, and Jo Jo White.

#4. University of North Carolina

Ranked No. 4 on the NCAA colleges list is the University of North Carolina, also known as the Tar Heels. They have 92 NBA players all-time, including 12 active players: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), etc.

In the university's track record of elite talents, some of the best to have ever done in basketball are Michael Jordan, James Worthy, and Vince Carter.

#3. Duke University

Listed at No. 3 on the list is Duke University, otherwise known as the Duke Blue Devils. They have 94 NBA players all-time, including 25 active players: Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), etc.

In the university's storied history, some of the best players to have ever stepped on the court are Grant Hill, Elton Brand, and Christian Laettner.

#2. University of California, Los Angeles

Moving to No. 2 on the list is the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), also called the UCLA Bruins. They have 99 NBA players all-time, including 11 active players: Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), etc.

Some of the best players from the famous university are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and Gail Goodrich.

#1. University of Kentucky

Lastly, the University of Kentucky, known as the Kentucky Wildcats, gets the number one spot on the NCAA colleges list. They have 127 NBA players all-time, including 26 active players: Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), etc.

With over 127 all-time players, some obvious standouts are Dan Issel, Jamal Mashburn, and Wallace Jones.