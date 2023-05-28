Top 10 oldest players in NBA history

The list of the oldest players in NBA history has several superstars who dominated the league for a long time. Their longevity allowed them to play at a high level for an extended period and retire after their peers.

Udonis Haslem, a Miami Heat forward, is the only active player on the list of the oldest players in NBA history. However, Haslem announced his retirement and will likely be the fifth-oldest player to ever play in the league.

#10 - John Stockton

John Stockton is one of the oldest players in the NBA history

John Stockton is one of the best playmakers the NBA has ever had. He was a great perimeter defender who was also very creative in finding ways to get his teammates involved.

Stockton spent his entire career with the Utah Jazz and holds the NBA's all-time assists record. The point guard was 41 years and 35 days old during his last game.

#9 - Herb Williams

Williams (middle) spent 18 years in the NBA

Herb Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward who played for four different teams, is one of the oldest players in NBA history. Williams averaged 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his career.

The big man played in his last game when he was 41 years and 129 days old.

#8 - Bob Cousy

Cousy takes #8 on the list of the oldest players in the NBA history

Bob Cousy is one of the most decorated players in the history of the league. The 6-1 point guard won six championships during his 14-year career and was named an All-Star 13 times.

Cousy is a Hall of Famer who had an impressive career. He retired at the age of 34, but came back when he was 41 to play seven games for the Cincinnati Royals. The basketball legend was 41 years and 150 days old when he played his final game.

#7 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar is another legend who's among the oldest players in the NBA history

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is another prominent player who entered the Hall of Fame. The legendary center is the second-best scorer in the league's history and he retired with six championships, 19 All-Star selections, and many other accolades.

Abdul-Jabbr spent 20 years in the NBA and was 42 years and 58 days old when he played his last game.

#6 - Dikembe Mutombo

Mutombo is another Hall of Famer who played when he was 42

Dikembe Mutombo is another dominant center who played basketball when he was 42. The big man spent 18 years in the league playing for six different teams. He was a fantastic rebounder and shot blocker, as well as an inside scorer.

The eight-time All-Star played his last NBA game when he was 42 years and 300 days old.

#5 - Udonis Haslem

Haslem has spent his entire career with the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem is still active in the NBA today. The Miami Heat forward is in his 20th season, but he has announced his retirement.

Haslem played his last NBA game in April 2023 when he was 42 years and 317 days old. Considering that the Heat have had a deep playoff run, it's unlikely that he will step on the court against tougher opponents.

#4 - Vince Carter

When he played in Atlanta, Carter was one of the oldest players in the NBA history

One of the oldest players in NBA history was fantastic dunker Vince Carter, who played 22 years in the basketball league, winning numerous accolades. He was well-known for throwing down big dunks and posterizing his opponents.

Carter was 43 years and 45 days old during his last professional. He holds the record for the most seasons played in the NBA.

#3 - Robert Parish

Robert Parish played for four different teams during his 21-year career. However, he is best known for his 14-year tenure with the Boston Celtics.

Parish stood at 7-1 and was among the best big man in the league. He was 43 years and 254 days old when he played his last game.

#2 - Kevin Willis

Willis won it all with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003

Kevin Willis is another player who spent 21 years in the prestigious basketball league. He played for eight teams, but is best known for his 11-year tenure with the Atlanta Hawks.

Willis played in the league from 1984 to 2007. The big man holds the record for being the oldest player in the league's history to play more than two games. He was 44 years and 224 days old in his last game.

#1 - Nat Hickey

Nat Hickey was a 45-year-old rookie. He was the head coach of the Providence Steamrollers, but decided to activate himself as a player in the 1947-48 player. Hickey appeared in only two games, going 0-for-6 from the field for a total of two points.

The 5-11 guard was 45 years and 363 days old when he played in his second and last game in the league.

