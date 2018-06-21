Top 10 Performances for Most 3s in a Single-Game in NBA History

The game of Basketball has been changed completely with the introduction of the 3-point line in 1979-80. The number of 3-point shot attempts and makes are increasing every season. Shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the recent times have taken this trend to a whole new level by shooting 3s ridiculously from anywhere on the court. People are now coming to an opinion that a 3 is always better than 2 and everyone today is practising 3-point shooting in the gym and drills.

The NBA has seen some games where some of the world's best shooters have shot the ball at a mind-blowing rate. Houston Rockets are probably the best shooting team in the world currently. In Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against Golden State Warriors, which is another team that shoots consistently well, Rockets have missed 27 3-pointers in a row and died by the 3. Though relying too much on the 3-shot can hurt your chances of winning a game if all your players fail together in a high-intense game, three-pointers are still very important part of today's NBA.

#10 Dennis Scott, 35 points vs Atlanta Hawks, 11/17 3s

Stat line: 35 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Dennis Scott played 10 seasons in the NBA and spent a major part of his career playing for the Orlando Magic. He has reached the playoffs four times while playing for Magic. Scott was known for his three-point shooting during his playing days. During the 1995-96 season, he set a record for highest 3-pointers made in a single-season when he made 267 treys. This record was broken by Ray Allen 10 years later.

On April 18th, 1996, Dennis Scott set the record for highest number of 3-pointers made in a single game when he made 11 3-pointers against the Atlanta Hawks in a home game. Dennis went for 11-17 from behind the 3-point line with a ridiculous 3-point field-goal percentage of 64.7. He finished the game with 35 points as the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-104.

Scott averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game over his 10-season career in the NBA.