Top 10 point guards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

NBA 2021 training camp is about a month away, a significant date in the offseason as we inch closer to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Playmaking is a crucial part of the modern game, as the NBA is now more guard-oriented. Having a guard who can score and create often provides a massive boost to a team's offense.

The talent pool in the NBA point guard position is unbelievable. However, Jamal Murray, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander,and Ja Morant deserve special mention for the roles they've played in their teams' success so far.

On that note, here are the top ten point guards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

#10 Ben Simmons

It remains unclear which team Ben Simmons will turn out for at start of the 2021-22 NBA season, as his fallout with the Philadelphia 76ers is yet to be resolved. The Sixers have scared away a few potential suitors with ridiculous requests, leaving the young guard stuck in limbo.

Nevertheless, Simmons is a top-tier guard, and is on course to deliver another outstanding performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. With elite defending and playmaking abilities, all he has to do is improve his shooting significantly.

Simmons ended the 2020-21 NBA regular season averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Although he is desperately lacking in confidence, he remains a force to be reckoned with in transition.

#9 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox has been on an upward trajectory since his rookie season, and it is difficult to see him slow down. He ended the 2020-21 NBA campaign with a career-best tally of 25.2 points, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Watching Fox in the 2021-22 NBA season will be fun, as he is arguably the fastest player with the ball in his hands. Although he has some work in shooting and ball protection, Fox is still an elite scorer, and has room for improvement.

#8 Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday played a crucial role in helping the Milwaukee Bucks clinch their first NBA title in 50 years, during the 2021 Finals. His clutch steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5 gave the Bucks their first lead in the series.

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, Holiday will be one to watch out for. While he is nowhere close to being the most explosive player, he is arguably the best two-way point guard in the NBA right now.

Holiday ended the 2020-21 NBA campaign, averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. With the confidence from winning an NBA title and a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in under one month, he could have another outstanding season.

#7 Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers were in the market for an elite point guard following Dennis Schroder's exit, and opted for Russell Westbrook. While many believe Westbrook may not be as productive because of the presence of LeBron James, that is highly unlikely.

The triple-double machine has played with some of the biggest names in the NBA, including Kevin Durant, and has managed to stay productive. He has been brought in to complement James and Anthony Davis, an endeavor Schroder failed at.

Westbrook ended the 2020-21 NBA season with another triple-double, averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game. Playing for the Lakers might unlock a new level for Brodie and give him that elusive NBA chip.

