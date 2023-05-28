Top 10 power forwards in the NBA history

NBA fans have had a chance to watch many fantastic power forwards throughout the league's history. This role has drastically changed over the last two decades and it's somewhat difficult to define true power forwards in today's league.

Traditionally, power forwards were taller than small forwards and were generally great post and mid-range scorers. In the modern NBA, this position is nearly obsolete as the league has moved towards positionless basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10 - Chris Bosh

Bosh was a versatile power forward who won two championships

Chris Bosh was a versatile power forward who was a great scorer and a decent rebounder. Bosh excelled as the first option in Toronto, as well as the third option for the Miami Heat.

You may be interested in reading: Top 10 oldest players in the NBA history

Bosh's career was cut short due to blood clots, but he managed to win two championship rings and 11 All-Star selections during it. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

#9 - Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes was a dominant power forward who spent 16 years in the professional basketball league. He was a double-double machine, who was also a great shot blocker.

Hayes played for two different teams, averaging 21.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He won one championship, 12 All-Star and six All-NBA selections, and much more.

#8 - Anthony Davis

Davis is an impressive player when healthy

Anthony Davis is a beast when he's healthy. He can dominate his opponents on both ends of the floor and is one of the best shot blockers in the league. Unfortunately, Davis' injuries have been a big problem so far in his career.

Despite dealing with health problems, the 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 24.0 points and 10.4 rebounds in his career. He won a championship ring with the LA Lakers in 2020, among many other accolades.

#7 - Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale was a fantastic post player

Kevin McHale is one of the best post players in NBA history. He spent only 13 years in the league, yet he won three championship rings, seven All-Star selections, and made six All-Defensive teams.

The power forward was amazing both as a starter and as a bench player, winning two Sixth Man of the Year awards. He spent his entire career with the Boston Celtics and averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

#6 - Charles Barkley

Barkley was a fantastic rebounder at only 6-6

Standing at 6-6, Charles Barkley was among the shortest power forwards in NBA history. However, he was also among the most dominant forwards. Barkley never won a ring, but was named an All-NBA player and an All-Star 11 times.

The forward won the MVP award in 1993 and averaged 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds throughout his career.

#5 - Karl Malone

Malone is the third-best scorer in the league's history

Karl Malone was very consistent during his 19-year career. He averaged more than 20 points per game in 17 years, becoming the third-best scorer in the league's history.

Malone was a fantastic player during the regular season, but he couldn't win a championship ring. If he did, he'd have been ranked much higher on the list of the best power forwards.

#4 - Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki is the best three-point shooting power forward

Dirk Nowitzki spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. Standing at seven feet, the German native used his size and three-point shooting to become one of the best scorers in the league's history.

The power forward won one championship and earned 14 All-Star and 12 All-NBA selections during his career. He was the MVP in 2007 and averaged 20.7 points per game on 38.0% shooting from long range.

#3 - Kevin Garnett

Garnett was fantastic on both ends of the floor

Kevin Garnett spent 21 years in the league and is best known for his tenure with the Boston Celtics. With the Celtics, Garnett won his first and only championship ring. However, he was also very dominant with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Garnett was a decent scorer and a fantastic rebounder. He was a beast on defense as well, earning 12 All-Defensive Team selections and the Defensive Player of the Year award. KG also won the MVP award in 2004.

#2 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league

Giannis Antetokounmpo was far from a superstar in the first three years of his career. However, he took a giant leap in the fourth year, becoming one of the best two-way players in the league.

Greek Freak led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021 and has won two MVP awards. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year who's earned five All-Defensive Team selections, as well as seven All-Star and seven All-NBA Team selections.

#1 - Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is the best power forward of all time

Tim Duncan is the best power forward in NBA history by a large margin. The 6-11 big man won numerous accolades during his 19-year career, including five championship rings, two regular-season and three Finals MVP awards.

You may be interested in reading: 10 youngest NBA Players ever drafted in history

The San Antonio Spurs legend was a 15-time All-Star and earned as many All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections. He spent his entire career with the Spurs, averaging 19.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Poll : 0 votes