Whether it's crashing for the offensive or defensive boards, rebounding in the NBA is crucial. It either solidies a defensive stop or extends an offensive possession for a team.

Here are the top 10 rebounders in NBA history.

10) George Mikan

Starting at the number 10 spot is George Mikan, who played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Listed at 6-foot-10, Mikan averaged 13.4 rebounds with 439 games played and 34.4 minutes logged. He had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1952-53 season for 14.4 RPG.

9) Elgin Baylor

Coming in at the number nine spot is Elgin Baylor, who played 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Playing the small forward position at 6-foot-5, Baylor averaged 13.5 RPG with 846 games played and 40.0 minutes logged. He had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1960-61 season with 19.8 RPG.

8) Dave Cowens

Moving over to the eighth spot is Dave Cowens, who played 11 seaons with the Boston Celtics.

At 6-foot-9 playing the power forward/center position, Cowens averaged 13.6 RPG. He played over 766 games with 38.6 minutes logged. He had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1972-73 season with 16.2 RPG.

7) Walt Bellamy

Walt Bellamy takes the seventh spot at 13.7 RPG as he played 1,043 games with 37.3 minutes logged. He had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1961-62 seaon at 19.0 RPG with the Chicago Packers.

Bellamy played 14 seasons in the NBA as he went through different teams (Knicks, Pistons, Hawks and Jazz).

6) Wes Unseld

Wes Unseld comes in sixth at 14.0 RPG as he played 984 games with 36.4 minutes logged. He had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1968-69 season at 18.2 RPG with the Washington Wizards.

Unseld played 13 seasons for the Wizards.

5) Nate Thurmond

Coming in at the fifth spot is Nate Thurmond, who averaged 15.0 RPG as he played 964 games with 37.2 minutes logged. He had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1967-68 season at 22.0 RPG with the Golden State Warriors.

Thurmond played 14 seasons for the Warriors, Cavaliers, and the Bulls.

4) Jerry Lucas

Moving over to the fifth spot is Jerry Lucas, who averaged 15.6 RPG as he played 829 games with 38.8 minutes logged. Lucas had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1965-66 season at 21.1 RPG with the Cincinnati Royals

He played 11 seasons for the Cincinnati Royals, Golden State Warriors, and the New York Knicks

3) Bob Pettit

Coming in third is Bob Pettit, who averaged 16.2 RPG as he played 792 games with 42.3 minutes logged. Pettit had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1960-61 season at 20.3 RPG with the Atlanta Hawks.

He played 11 seasons in the NBA for the Hawks.

2) Bill Russell

Bill Russell takes the second spot with 22.5 RPG as he played 963 games with 42.3 minutes logged in his career. Russell had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1963-64 season at 24.7 RPG with the Boston Celtics.

He played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Celtics.

1) Wilt Chamberlain

Lastly, Wilt Chamberlain takes the top spot at 22.9 RPG. Chamberlain played over 1,045 games and logged 45.8 minutes. Wilt had his best career-average in rebounds during the 1960-62 season at 27.2 RPG with the Golden State Warriors.

He played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Warriors, 76ers, and Lakers.

Looking back at Kevin Love's NBA-record 31-rebound outing

On November 12th, 2010, Kevin Love dropped an incredible double-double outing of 30 points and 31 rebounds against the New York Knicks.

It was the second 30/30 outing in the NBA, dating back to 1982, courtesy of the great Moses Malone.

