Top 10 scorers in Los Angeles Lakers' Franchise History

akshat tripathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12 // 30 Jun 2018, 02:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kobe is widely known as the greatest Laker of all-time

We are going to have a look at the top ten scorers for one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers have a very rich history in the NBA as they have won 16 championships in total and have made it to the NBA Finals 31 times.

Some very big and talented names have played for the Lakers and in this article, we will jot down the top scorers (total points) of the franchise. Their accolades, accomplishments and how they contributed to the success of one of the most famous basketball franchises in the world.

#1 Kobe Bryant

This name has to be on top when we're speaking of Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe is widely known as the greatest Laker of all-time. He is the first NBA player to get two different jersey numbers (8,24) retired by the same team.

Bryant has won five championships in his tenure with Lakers along with two-time NBA Finals MVP, one-time NBA regular season MVP, four-time NBA All-Star game MVP, eleven-time All NBA first team selections, one-time NBA Slam Dunk champion and the list goes on.

He is an eighteen-times NBA All-Star and also holds the record for second highest number of points scored by a player in a single game (81).

He leads the Lakers in games played (1346), minutes played (48637), field goals made (11719), free throws made (8378).

He is the top scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers with 33643 points scored in a span of 20 seasons with the team. Bryant is one of the few players who has scored 60 points in his last NBA game. Therefore, it's a no-brainer that Kobe Bryant tops this list.

Fun Fact: Kobe was drafted 13th overall in the 1996 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets, however, they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. Imagine how different NBA's and Laker's landscape would be if the Hornets didn't make such a huge mistake.