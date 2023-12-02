Top 10 scorers in NBA history ft Kevin Durant after passing Moses Malone

The NBA is a scorers' league and a star can survive if he puts up points on the boards throughout his career. In the league's history, there have been outstanding scorers who have left their legacy in the record books. This list shows which players have been the best overall.

Pace is a significant factor in the league today. Most teams push the pace to get an easy bucket, making it a high-intensity game. The revolution of the three-pointer has also been a factor in how players have scored in modern times. We all have to thank Steph Curry for that.

Let's take a look at the top ten scorers in the history of the NBA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: “Always knows how to kill the vibe”: NBA fans detonate on Julius Randle for allegedly spoiling fan’s proposal to his girlfriend at MSG

#10 Kevin Durant

A new name has entered the top ten all-time scoring list. The Phoenix Suns played against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. Kevin Durant suited up as the lone star for his team. He was 17 points behind Moses Malone in the all-time scoring list and became a top ten scorer in the NBA.

KD has always been regarded as one of the best scorers in the association. In his career, he's earned four scoring titles, helping him win the MVP and a few championships.

After surpassing Moses Malone, Durant has secured a spot in the top ten. He's averaged 27.3 points in his career and has added another accomplishment to his name.

KD now plays for the Suns and is looking to win his third title.

Also read: "He can't be accountable for everybody" - NBA analyst defends LeBron James on catching flak for his crew's legal woes

#9 Carmelo Anthony

Scoring was in Carmelo Anthony's blood as he's regarded as one of the best offensive players in history. He recently retired and sits with 28,289 points under his belt.

He may not have won a title during his playing days, but he's a fan favorite.

#8 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal entered the league as a dominant force and used that to rack up points in his career. Shaq's scoring ability is truly underrated as he scored 28,596 points, mostly coming from the paint.

He shot 52.7% of his free throws in his career and if he had better efficiency, O'Neal would've probably ended with more points.

#7 Wilt Chamberlain

The man known for scoring 100 points in a single game, Wilt Chamberlain was regarded as a freak of nature during his time in the NBA. Chamberlain is the first player in this list with over 30,000 points.

Wilt had 31,419 points throughout his career, helping him set countless records.

#6 Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki is the first and only international NBA player on this list, which speaks of how great he was as a player. The German superstar spent his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks and scored 31,560 points.

Nowitzki has set a high standard for future generations, although Luka Doncic has a chance to break it.

#5 Michael Jordan

Entering the top five is Michael Jordan, a player who inspired an entire generation with his greatness on the court. Jordan scored 32,292 points despite taking a break from basketball twice in his career.

The six-time NBA champion is mostly remembered for his dominance with the Chicago Bulls.

#4 Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant was known for his scoring and tenacity on the basketball court. He played 20 seasons with the LA Lakers and had some of the most memorable moments in the franchise.

Bryant retired in 2016 and left with 33,643 points under his name.

#3 Karl Malone

Former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone benefitted from playing alongside John Stockton, who wasn't shy about sharing the ball. Because of this, he was able to score 36,928 points in his career.

Malone may not have won an NBA title because of MJ, but he's still remembered as an all-time great.

#2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his signature Skyhook helped him score almost 40,000 points. He was the league's top scorer for decades until an Akron-born star took over.

Kareem ended with 38,387 points, which is one of the highlights of his career.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James entered the NBA but wasn't known for his scoring. Throughout the years, he's proven that he's an elite scorer and has taken over the scoring list since, starting his career in 2003.

James isn't done and looks to add more points to the record books. He's scored 39,124 and could be the first player to score 40,000.