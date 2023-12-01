"He can't be accountable for everybody" - NBA analyst defends LeBron James on catching flak for his crew's legal woes

Throughout his NBA career, LeBron James has stayed away from personal controversies. He has not been involved in any off-court drama that could negatively affect his career or family. The four-time NBA champion is well-known for helping his community, with his most notable contribution being the I Promise School in his hometown, Ohio.

Aside from his charity work and basketball career, "King James" has also gotten himself involved in business. Even in this regard, he has avoided any major controversies that could negatively affect his image.

However, the same cannot be said for the people in LeBron James' circle, as his business manager and friend Maverick Carter has recently admitted to using an illegal bookie to bet on sports in 2021. Aside from Carter, two other people within his circle were also previously embroiled in a controversy.

Some people can view this as a blemish in the LA Lakers star's spotless record, but sports analyst Chris Broussard and Rob Parker talked about how this cannot be held against LeBron on their show, "The Odd Couple."

"I don't see anything wrong with Maverick Carter betting on games," Broussard said.

"Unless there's some real link to LeBron [James]," Parker added. "There's no link there."

Broussard then reiterated that the two are only friends before Parker said:

"Friends do a lot of stuff that you wouldn't want to be involved in."

Later on, Parker punctuated the point by saying:

"It can look bad... but [LeBron] can't be held accountable for everybody and unless you have concrete evidence, you really can't do anything."

LeBron James speaks up on Maverick Carter's illegal betting controversy

According to Lakers Daily, LeBron James said he had no idea that his business manager was making bets with an illegal bookie. However, he does not appear to be concerned despite learning about it now.

James pointed out that while Carter is a close friend, he can make his own decisions. He said that betting on sports is a legal activity that can be done easily.

Additionally, LeBron said that since Carter is not involved in a sports league, he can bet on anyone or anything he wants.

The issue surrounding Maverick Carter isn't that he participated in gambling, as it is legal as long as it is done within the proper channels. The problem is that he did not use one of the legal ways of betting.

