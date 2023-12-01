Was LeBron James caught in illegal betting? Looking at Maverick Carter involved in illicit gambling

LeBron James’ manager and business partner Maverick Carter admitted to betting on NBA games, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. In 2021, during an investigation by federal agents that involved investigating illegal bookie Wayne Nix, Carter admitted to betting on NBA games, according to the report.

Sports betting has become highly popular in American sports and has received more acceptability across the country. However, in 2021, when the investigation was going on, that wasn't the case. The federal agents were probing illegal gambling that was spread across all sports in America. The gambling catered to professional sports players in America.

However, during the inquiry that extended to multiple parties, Carter also said that he did not remember betting on any of the LA Lakers' games. Carter was interviewed before sports betting was legalized by 38 states and the District of Columbia.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carter and James' spokesperson provided the details of the interview and said that Carter was cooperative but never the target of the invention. He has neither been charged nor contacted by the federal investigators after.

"Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter," Adam Mendelsohn, a spokesperson for Carter and James, said in a statement to the Washington Post.

Considering the reasons for the investigation and the power Carter exercises in the NBA, it is highly unlikely that Carter or James would be in any legal trouble. Carter has been an internal part of James' business ventures. He helped LeBron James buy a part of FC Liverpool. The business duo also started the SpringHill Company, an entertainment production company.

LeBron James comes in support of Jason Kidd after fiery interview

LeBron James and Jason Kidd share a cordial relationship on and off the basketball court. Kidd, who also worked as an assistant coach for the LA Lakers with LeBron with the team, was seemingly upset during a postgame interview.

After, the Dallas Mavericks’ 121-115 win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, reporters asked about the chemistry between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He got into a heated exchange with the media, specifically ESPN reporter Tim McMahon.

"I'm giving you a f*cking answer," Kidd said. "It's alright to write positive stuff. People will read your positive sh*t. You don't always have to be negative."

LeBron came out in support for his 2008 teammate on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

“For J to curse you know he wasn't happy at all! I don't think I ever heard him curse. I mean from competing vs him, teaming up with him, and playing for him. Never! He was HOT and quite frankly RIGHT!! Love J Kidd!”

Since Irving arrived in Dallas, a big part of the press expressed their skepticism about Irving and Luka Doncic's chemistry ever working. Kidd said that since the press was quick to write bad things about their chemistry, they should be responsible for writing positive stories when the chemistry is working out.