"Just not in my nature" - LeBron James reveals one Jason Kidd attribute he doesn't have after leapfrogging him on triple-double list

LeBron James and the LA Lakers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday following their home loss to the Sacramento Kings (125-110). The 17-time NBA champions fell to 6-6 in the West standings, whereas the Kings improved to 6-4 and have now won four in a row.

The four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader finished the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals, on 9/15 from the field and 3/7 from three, while spending 35 minutes on the floor.

Even though his triple-double was not enough to lead the Lakers to the win, it was enough to let him surpass fellow NBA legend Jason Kidd on the all-time triple-double list. The "King'' is now fifth with 108 career triple-doubles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Afterward, James talked about this achievement and referred to Jason Kidd, noting one attribute that the current Dallas Mavericks coach has and he doesn't.

"Making teammates better, no matter what. You can never do it individually, you can never do it by yourself. And also communication. These are two things I have been able to apply," James said to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"The third I have never been able to apply and I will never be able to apply is patience. This is just not in my nature. He has done a great job. So, I got two out of three," he added.

Expand Tweet

After the game, James got high praise from Sacramento coach and reigning Coach of the Year Mike Brown, with whom he spent five years in the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-2010).

"I don’t know if you can put a timetable on when he’s going to be done. I think there’s only one person that can, and that’s him. Well, maybe two, because his wife might be able to do something about that," Brown said (via NBA.com)

"He’s absolutely amazing to do what he does at his age. It’s phenomenal. I’m amazed every time we go against him."

LeBron James wants the Lakers to 'learn from mistakes' and 'move on'

LeBron James and the Lakers missed the chance to extend their winning streak and continue to struggle with six wins and six losses in their first 12 games.

However, with the team having a game every two days, the "King" wants to see his teammates 'learn from mistakes' and 'move on."

"We have too many games that's coming up on top of us very soon and they're going to be flying," LeBron James said afterwards, via ESPN.

"This is three in four nights. We play Friday. We play Sunday. We got a lot of games coming. You learn from some of the mistakes. You learn from some of the good things. But then you move on."

The Lakers return to action on Friday when they visit Portland to take on the Blazers (3-8) for their third NBA In-Season Tournament.