Top 10 small forwards heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Positions in basketball are relative. But they have been made popular in the NBA to separate different types of players according to their playing styles and, at times, heights. The small forward position in today's NBA can be described as one with several talented players who can do a lot for their teams.

LeBron James has played the point guard position for most of his career. But he is a small forward who looks less like the other players who have played the position over the years. Nevertheless, his unique abilities have served him well in a lot of roles on the court.

On that note, let's find out if LeBron James, entering his 19th NBA season, makes the list of top ten small forwards entering the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. Without further ado, let's get started:

#10 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. (#1) of the Denver Nuggets drives to the net.

Michael Porter Jr. endured a long-term back injury that kept him off the court during what would've been his rookie season in the NBA in 2018-19. However, the 14th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft has had two seasons with solid displays, especially in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Denver Nuggets forward had a quiet regular season as a rookie in 2019-20, but came to life in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He followed that up by averaging a highly efficient 19 points per game in the 2020-21 season with Denver, with 54/44/79 shooting splits and 7.3 rebounds per night.

He definitely has star potential, and the 23-year-old's progression has been rapid.

#9 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan with the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan is essentially a shooting guard/ small forward. But he makes the cut as one of the ten-best small forwards in today's NBA, mainly due to his offensive work.

There was a lot of noise regarding DeRozan's possible All-Star spot last year, as he played a key role for the San Antonio Spurs offensively. The 32-year-old has been in the NBA since the 2009-10 season, and is a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player.

He is headed to the Chicago Bulls, where his offense could flourish with the offensive talent there. DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last year, while making 49.5% of his field goals and 88% of his free throws.

He had a low 3P shooting percentage (25%) last year. But DeRozan only averaged 1.2 attempts from the three, so it did not really hinder his team.

#8 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram (#14) of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a young, talented roster in the 2020-21 NBA season. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were at the top of the list, in terms of potential.

Ingram had already been an All-Star in 2020, while Williamson made it to the 2021 event. Although Ingram could not join his teammate in the All-Star Game, he had a good offensive campaign once again. Though the Pelicans eventually failed to make the NBA Playoffs or even the Play-In tournament, Ingram is one of the best small forwards in the league.

In his last two seasons, enjoying a primary role for New Orleans, Ingram has averaged 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 123 appearances with 46/38/86 shooting splits.

#7 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton (#22) of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots.

Khris Middleton was instrumental in the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA championship. He has been key for the team in the last few seasons, backing up Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A two-time All-Star, Middleton has not really exploded in the postseason for the Bucks in the last few campaigns. However, he has performed excellently in the regular season. He was also great in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, in moments of high pressure.

Middleton had another efficient regular season last year, averaging 20.4 points, six rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists per game. He also flirted with a 50/40/90 season once again, putting up a 47/41/89 shooting split.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav