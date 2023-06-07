Top 10 teams who have won the most NBA rings

The National Basketball Associated (NBA) has witnessed 76 NBA Finals so far since its inception in 1946. Several teams have risen and fallen during this storied history. However, some teams have managed to secure more rings than the rest to establish their supremacy.

Today, we will look at the top 10 teams with the most NBA rings.

Top 10 NBA teams who have won the most rings

The NBA Finals are the most anticipated sports event in the world of basketball. It's where superstars are formed when faced with immense pressure with their legacies on the line.

10) Houston Rockets - 2 wins, 2 losses

Houston Rockets 1995 NBA Finals

The Houston Rockets had a successful NBA run particularly during the 1990s. They reached the finals on four occasions during this time and won in two of those. A big part of their success was Hakeem Olajuwon who help them win back-to-back in 1994 and 1995. He was the Finals MVP in both of those years.

9) New York Knicks - 2 wins, 6 losses

New York Knicks 1973

Although the Knicks have struggled in recent history, they won two rings in 1970 and 1973 under the leadership of Willis Reed and Walt Frazier. Reed was the Finals MVP on both occasions.

Red Holzman has been named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA History! 2x NBA champion as Head Coach of the @nyknicks

The Knicks were famously coached by Red Holzman during this time who is one of the best coaches in NBA history.

8) Miami Heat - 3 wins, 3 losses

San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7

The Miami Heat are one of the most successful teams of the 2000s. They won three rings during this time (2006, 2012, 2013). They rose to prominence under the leadership of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra in the front office and coaching roles. The Heat also featured the popular 'Big 3' of Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh when they went back-to-back with the chance for a three-peat.

During the back-to-back Finals run for the Heat, we witnessed one of the most clutch shots in NBA Finals history. This was the three-pointer by Ray Allen that forced a game 7 and is said to have saved Lebron James's legacy.

7) Detroit Pistons - 3 wins, 4 losses

Detroit Pistons as NBA champions

The Detroit Pistons have a rich history defined by their gritty and physical style of play. Famously known as the "Bad Boys," the Pistons achieved success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning three championships in 1989, 1990, and 2004. Led by icons like Isiah Thomas and coach Chuck Daly, the team showcased a relentless defense that earned them a reputation as one of the toughest squads in NBA history.

They also eliminated the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 1989 and 1990 NBA playoffs, denying Jordan a chance to compete for the NBA championship.

6) Philadelphia 76ers - 3 wins, 6 losses

The 76ers defeat the Lakers to win in 1983

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their fair share of success capturing three NBA championships in 1955, 1967, and 1983. They were led by iconic players such as Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving. These were the times when we got to see iconic matchups such as Chamberlain vs Bill Russell and Erving vs Larry Bird. Known for their passionate fan base, the 76ers continue to strive for greatness, driven by their current superstar Joel Embiid who recently won the MVP and constantly talks about trusting the process.

5) San Antonio Spurs - 5 wins, 1 loss

2014 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Spurs are a model for a well-run franchise that has dominated the league during different eras of basketball under the legendary coaching of Gregg Popovich. With their own Big 3 featuring Tony Parker (France), Manu Ginobili (Argentina), and Tim Duncan, the Spurs are a model of international influence and excellence.

Tim Duncan was one of the core reasons for their successful run. He won against superstars from different eras and secured 5 championships, losing once to none other than Lebron James. He also famously defeated Lebron James in 2007 when he swept the James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

4) Chicago Bulls - 6 wins, 0 losses

Michael Jordan Bulls

The Chicago Bulls NBA Finals history is basically the storied career of Michael 'Air' Jordan. During Jordan's time with the Bulls, he reached the finals on six occasions and won all six times. While he did have great teammates like Scottie Pippens and Dennis Rodman and a legendary coach like Phil Jackson, it was ultimately Jordan's story to tell.

Michael Jordan's finals stats are absolutely INSANE…This man was on another level

The Bulls had two three-peats where Jordan was the Finals MVP all six times. His numbers, aggressive spirit, and his sheer will to win have earned him the likes of the greatest basketball player to ever play the game.

3) Golden State Warriors - 7 wins, 5 losses

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in recent history. With a captivating style of play characterized by their exceptional three-point shooting, the Warriors have captured basketball fans worldwide. Led by stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the team won four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Under the coaching of Steve Kerr, the Warriors also had the iconic 73-win campaign in 2015-2016. The following season they also acquired Kevin Durant making them one of the if not the most formidable team ever.

2) Boston Celtics - 17 wins, 5 losses

The Boston Celtics are an iconic NBA franchise and are tied for the most NBA Finals rings. The Celtics have won a record 17 NBA championships. Led by legends such as Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce, the team is known for its tradition of excellence, characterized by strong team play and a commitment to defense. The Celtics also featured the three-point shooting of Ray Allen who formerly held the record for most threes in NBA history.

Perhaps the greatest legend in Celtics history was Bill Russell. Russell is arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, known for his exceptional defensive skills, shot-blocking ability, and unmatched winning mentality. With the Boston Celtics, Russell won an astonishing 11 NBA rings, a record that still stands today and solidifies his status as one of the most successful and dominant players in NBA history.

1) Los Angeles Lakers - 17 wins, 15 losses

Kobe and Shaq posing with Finals trophy

The Los Angeles Lakers, a marquee NBA franchise, epitomize excellence and glamour. With a star-studded history, the Lakers have secured 17 NBA rings, tied only with the Boston Celtics for the most in league history. Legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Lebron James, and Kobe Bryant have worn the purple and gold, delivering iconic moments and unforgettable performances. The Lakers' championship pedigree, combined with their Hollywood appeal and the historic Staples Center as their home arena, solidifies their status as one of the premier franchises in all professional sports.

