The NBA is truly a league filled with superstars whose flashy moves, larger-than-life personalities and skill on the court endear the most to fans of the sport.

However, there are also players who like to operate under the radar and do not attract as much attention as their 'flashier' colleagues but are as much essential to their team's cause. On that note, here is our list of the top 10 underrated players from the 2019-20 NBA season.

Top 10 underrated players in the 2019-20 NBA season

For our list, we have considered the players who do not get the attention they deserve despite being essential to their team and at times even rivaling some of the best in the NBA. Without further ado, let's get into our list of the top 10 underrated players in the 2019-20 NBA season.

#10 Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic)

2019-20 NBA Season: 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists.

Nikola Vucevic was the number one option in the Orlando Magic roster but was a criminally underrated player during the 2019-20 season.

The only player in the NBA with an active streak of 25+ double-doubles in eight consecutive seasons...



Despite not having any star teammates, except perhaps for Markelle Fultz, Vucevic almost led the Magic to the 2020 NBA playoffs before coming up just short. Perhaps greater success for the team may ensure that the 29-year-old gets the respect he truly deserves in the NBA.

#9 Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz)

2019-20 NBA Season: 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists.

At number nine in our list of the top 10 underrated players in the 2019-20 NBA season, we have Joe Ingles who is an excellent scorer and facilitator for Utah Jazz and an important cog in his team's offense.

Not only is the 33-year-old adept in making amazing plays for his team, he can also light it up from behind the arc, hitting clutch shots when his team needs the most. With the Australian being such an important player to the franchise, we would love to see him get the respect he deserves from the NBA community.