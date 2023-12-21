Top 10 most viewed players on the NBA’s social in 2033/24 season ft. Victor Wembanyama

When Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA, he did so as arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. With a unique blend of size, grace, and athleticism, Victor Wembanyama has done things on the court many have never seen before. Given how highly touted of a prospect he is, it's no surprise that he has continued to be featured on the NBA's social media channels.

Despite that, there's one player who ranks above him for the most views on the league's social media accounts. With the season underway and plenty of remarkable highlights, the NBA PR team has shared social media analytics for the most-viewed players.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a look at...

Top 10 players with the most views on the NBA's social media channels

#10, Jayson Tatum - 118M

Much like in years past, Jayson Tatum has continued to impress fans and analysts this season, while also notably putting up some impressive highlights. Currently, he is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, with the Boston Celtics sitting in first place in the East.

Unfortunately for Tatum, this week he suffered an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors that forced him to miss his first game of the season. While the team is taking things day by day, fans have plenty of highlights to keep them entertained while he heals up.

#9, Chet Holmgren - 122M

Much like Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren has amazed fans, analysts, and his peers, with stellar play this season. A versatile player who can both fire away from downtown and protect the rim at an elite level, Holmgren has emerged as a highlight machine.

His play hasn't just landed him in highlight reels, however, he has also helped fuel the Thunder to a 17-8 record that sees them sitting in second place. Over 25 games played this season, Holmgren is averaging a whopping 2.8 blocks per game, giving the NBA PR team plenty of highlights.

#8, James Harden - 146M

Earlier this season James Harden was on the receiving end of considerable criticism as he looked to force his way out of Philly. After landing with the LA Clippers, the team took some time before finding their rhythm.

Now, the team boasts one of the best records in the Western Conference that has seen them shoot up the standings thanks to a nine-game win streak. During that time, Harden has continued to give fans plenty of memorable highlights.

#7, Tyrese Haliburton - 146M

Last season, Tyrese Haliburton earned his first all-star selection, cementing his place as one of the best young guards in the league. This season, Haliburton has been able to keep the momentum going, leading the Pacers all the way to the NBA Cup Finals.

The Pacers currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, largely because of Haliburton's contributions. In addition, he's averaging a career-high 24.7 points, and 12.0 steals per game along with 42.4% from beyond the arc.

#6, Luka Doncic - 199M

Luka Doncic is widely considered to be the future of the NBA. The Slovenian star has continued to put on remarkable performances year after year, adding to his already impressive NBA highlight reel.

Although he and Kyrie Irving struggled to find their rhythm late last season after the Mavericks' blockbuster trade, this season has been an impressive showing. Currently, the Mavericks sit in sixth place in the West, just one game outside of fourth place.

#5, Giannis Antetokounmpo - 259M

Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven himself to be a highlight reel machine over the course of his NBA career. Thanks to his unique blend of athleticism and strength that reminds many of a young Shaquille O'Neal, Antetokounmpo already has an impressive highlight reel from this season.

Recently, he recorded a career-high 64 points, which saw him break the Milwaukee Bucks single-game scoring record against the Indiana Pacers. Of course, part of the reason he has so many views on the NBA's official social media accounts is because of what transpired after the game.

#4, Kevin Durant

Arguably one of the best scorers of all time, Kevin Durant has continued to impress this season. Although the Phoenix Suns' big three of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have taken turns dealing with injuries, KD has some remarkable highlights from this year.

Despite an ankle injury that kept him out of two games earlier this month, Durant has since bounced back. In the Suns' December 19 game against the Trail Blazers, KD recorded a whopping 40 points on 16-28 from the floor.

#3, Stephen Curry - 419M

Stephen Curry has continued to be one of the most remarkable players in the league this season. While the Warriors as a whole have struggled, Steph Curry has continued to do what makes him a star, scoring at a high rate and overwhelming opposing defenders.

Despite the team's struggles, which currently see them in 11th place in the Western Conference, Curry has added to his already impressive highlight reel. Shockingly, however, he has fewer social media views on the NBA's accounts than a player far younger than him.

#2, Victor Wembanyama - 508M

Victor Wembanyama has taken the NBA world by storm, and not just this season, but in the months leading up to this season as well. By the time Wembanyama made his regular season debut, he had already generated a tremendous amount of interest from fans.

Given his unique build, and impressive numbers, which currently see him averaging a double-double, it's no wonder his highlights have gone viral. Along with Chet Holmgren, Wembanyama is one of the most unique young big men in the league.

#1, LeBron James - 756M

LeBron James sits alone as the most viewed player on the NBA's social media accounts this season. Despite being in year 21, James has shown little signs of slowing down, leading the Lakers to an inaugural NBA Cup win over the Pacers.

In addition, he has also continued to impress, averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. In addition, James is also averaging his highest three-point percentage of the past decade with 39.2%. With his sights set on a fifth championship, expect the future Hall of Famer to continue to produce highlights.

With the NBA's full slate of Christmas Day games right around the corner, the highlights from this season will keep on coming. In addition, with players like Ja Morant returning to action, there could be some new additions to the most-viewed players on social media.

Although the season is already more than a third of the way behind us, there's still plenty more basketball left to play this season. Between veterans like LeBron James and rising stars like Victor Wembanyama, expect more and more highlights to go viral.