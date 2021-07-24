Top 3 assets the Boston Celtics can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Boston Celtics were underachievers in the 2020-21 NBA season. Even with two All-Stars on the team in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the team failed to perform consistently throughout the year.

The 2020-21 Boston Celtics finished the regular season with a 36-36 record and were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics were a middle-of-the-pack team on offense and defense. On the offensive end, the team averaged 112.6 points per game (16th out of the 30 teams in the league) and scored 114 points per 100 possessions (10th in the NBA).

Players the Boston Celtics can use to improve their roster in the 2021 NBA off-season

Defensively, they allowed 111.2 points per game (11th in the league) and 112.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA). The Boston Celtics had an inconsistent year and their off-season started with Danny Ainge stepping away from his role as president of basketball operations. Brad Stevens has in turn moved from the sidelines to the front office.

Though Jayson Tatum might be emerging as an NBA superstar, there's work to do for the Boston Celtics in terms of roster construction.

In this article, we will take a look at three assets the Boston Celtics can use to bolster their roster with eyes on the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics tips in a rebound

The Boston Celtics will pay Tristan Thompson around $10 million in the 2021-22 NBA season, the final year of his contract. In 54 games for the C's in the 2020-21 season, Thompson was unable to replicate the double-double averages from his previous two seasons with Cleveland, though he was good in the paint.

Thompson recorded 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season. He started 43 games for the then Brad Stevens-coached team.

Depth Pieces: 2.50 to 3.49

9. Payton Pritchard: 3.38 (1.31 up)

8. Grant Williams: 3.46 (0.54 down)



High-End Backup: 3.50 to 4.49

7. Tristan Thompson: 3.58 (1.09 down)



Low-End Starter: 4.50 to 5.49

6. Robert Williams III: 5.31 (1.38 up)https://t.co/gRcBprB9KA pic.twitter.com/K5wO0xtzQT — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) July 22, 2021

Though he is not a game-changer, Thompson could represent a good trading option for the Boston Celtics, as any contender looking for size and strength in the paint could definitely use him.

In return, the Boston Celtics could try to land some good pieces and possibly allow Robert Williams to flourish in the paint.

