Top 3 assets Chicago Bulls can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 2020-21 NBA season that might've been a missed opportunity. The team started the year adequately and often found themselves in Play-In tournament positions or close to those, but they fell out of postseason contention even after going all-in during the March 25th trade deadline.

The team acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic and paired him with Zach LaVine, who was also an All-Star in 2021. However, the duo played only 15 games and the team posted a 7-8 record in those matches. The Chicago Bulls ended the 2020-21 NBA season with a 12-17 record after the trade was made and that ended their chances of getting into the postseason.

3 Players that can open doors for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021 NBA off-season

For the upcoming campaign, keeping the duo seems like the sensible thing to do, though there might be work to do with LaVine's contract. LaVine is coming off the best year of his NBA career, but the Chicago Bulls will need to work around his contract, whether they offer him an extension or renegotiate his current deal.

The team's vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, has already stated that the Chicago Bulls will look to improve their roster for next year to push for the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, we will take a look at three players on the Chicago Bulls' roster that could open doors for the squad during the 2021 NBA off-season.

#3 Zach LaVine

LaVine will be on the final year of his current deal in the 2021-22 NBA season and the Chicago Bulls will continue to receive calls from teams interested in the 26-year-old All-Star.

A player with LaVine's efficiency and ability to score will surely receive attention from almost every other team in the NBA. He is a trade asset for the Chicago Bulls; however, moving LaVine would be the first step on to another re-building process for the Bulls, and the team's front office's moves last year did not indicate that.

LaVine is the cornerstone piece of the team and was the main reason behind the team's efforts to get Vucevic and Daniel Theis last season. Though trading LaVine might bring a huge package for the Chicago Bulls, it does not seem logical to trade him at this point.

#2 Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Young has been in the NBA for 14 years, but the veteran remains a solid player who can provide offense for any team in the league.

The 2021-22 NBA season is the last of his current deal and the Chicago Bulls could be willing to involve him in trade talks. Young's departure would not be ideal for the Chicago Bulls, but if the team's holes in the backcourt cannot be solved in free agency, then Young could be an asset to bring in a guard.

Coby White is the team's starting point guard and he averaged 15 points per game last year. However, White suffered a shoulder injury while being "engaged in basketball activities away from the team" and will miss considerable time after having surgery on June 10th.

