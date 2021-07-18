5 free agents the Chicago Bulls should target in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Chicago Bulls enter the 2021 NBA offseason with a number of issues needing to be addressed. They have somewhat significant flexibility from a financial standpoint but still have a couple of big salaries taking up large portions of their cap sheet in the contracts of Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.

The trade to acquire Vucevic at last year's trade deadline signified a direction for the Chicago Bulls organization. Unfortunately, the team didn't immediately head in that direction and ended the 2020-21 NBA season in disappointing fashion.

Free Agents the Chicago Bulls should pursue this offseason

With two All-Stars locked in for the upcoming season and last year's fourth overall selection in the NBA Draft (Patrick Williams), the Chicago Bulls need to get moving to build a supporting cast that can win around LaVine and Vucevic.

Who will the franchise target to get them back among the league's best teams? These players deserve to be pursued by the team in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has long been linked to the Chicago Bulls due to the natural fitness and specific skillset he possesses that the Bulls conveniently are in desperate need of. Along with the Bulls, the New York Knicks are among the teams expected to aggressively pursue Ball this offseason.

The oldest Ball brother would slot in perfectly in the Chicago Bulls' starting unit, bringing an on-ball defensive presence that is significantly important alongside not-so-strong defenders Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

Ball is the type of player that changes his entire team from a defensive standpoint. Pairing him in a group with Patrick Williams would give the Chicago Bulls two very strong defenders.

He also fits well offensively next to LaVine in the backcourt. He is capable as both a primary ball handler and an off-ball handler and would provide the Bulls flexibility by shifting Coby White to a sixth man role.

#2 T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is set to enter free agency this offseason and the Chicago Bulls could look to improve by stealing him away from their division rivals. McConnell isn't the biggest of the names available but will come at a lower price and brings the exact things the Bulls need most.

He is a terror in the passing lanes, proven by his 1.9 steals per game last season in just 26 minutes per contest. McConnell isn't a great shooter and won't do much scoring, but he is a good playmaker who can do what is asked of him on the offensive end.

Where he would help the Chicago Bulls the most is on defense and then having that defense lead to easy baskets in transition for the team. If McConnell is reasonably valued on the open market, it is hard to imagine the Chicago Bulls not being very interested.

