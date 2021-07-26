Top 3 assets New York Knicks could use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA off-season

The New York Knicks found their spark in the 2020-21 NBA season and delivered impressively unexpected performances. Although they had a commendable 41-31 run in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks will look to bolster their squad to be more competitive in the new season.

Playoffs qualification in itself was an achievement, one that the New York Knicks should relish, as they hadn't made the postseason for seven years. Though they were eliminated in the 2021 NBA playoffs in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks showed progress towards championship contention.

The New York Knicks have been eliminated from the 2021 #NBA playoffs. Here's how all members of the team fared on both ends of the floor during the postseason, per TPA. pic.twitter.com/GBycNNAhmC — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) June 3, 2021

Tom Thibodeau successfully put together a unit that played together and protected the basket. But a lot more work needs to be done to boost production in offense.

Looking ahead to the 2021-22 NBA season, the New York Knicks front office needs to make similar moves that inspired their resurgence in the 2020-21 campaign. The introduction of Derrick Rose was a positive, as the team got much better with him on the court.

On that note, here are the top three assets available to the New York Knicks to bolster their squad during the 2021 NBA off-season.

#3 Nerlens Noel

New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel (3) blocks a shot during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Nerlens Noel is an exceptional defender but is not of much help in offense. He averaged a career-high 2.2 blocks but managed 2.1 points in 64 games.

The New York Knicks were the third-best team in the league in defensive rating this season, much of which was due to Noel's efforts. He stepped up when Mitchell Robinson was sidelined due to injuries and delivered the goods for the Knicks in defense. However, he was not a major contributor in offense.

Noel is one of eight Knicks free agents this summer, and he’s undoubtedly looking for a raise from his $5M salary of last season.



He was Tom Thibodeau’s defensive anchor and finished third in the NBA in blocks. @SBondyNYDN https://t.co/yd2cqChhIR — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) July 20, 2021

Noel will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the New York Knicks could re-sign and use him in a sign-and-trade package to land an elite center. Myles Turner would be a worthy replacement, as he is productive at both ends of the court.

The New York Knicks have a big decision to make, as they have to factor in Mitchell Robinson's return as well. Noel is far too valuable to let go in free agency, which is why the Knicks ought to explore sign-and-trade options to secure an effective defender and scorer.

