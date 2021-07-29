Top 3 assets Sacramento Kings can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Sacramento Kings need to make changes to their roster if they hope to overcome their 15-year NBA playoff drought. With the NBA offseason around the corner, the Kings have an opportunity to improve their squad ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Despite the individual quality of players on the Kings' roster, the team has struggled to achieve success. They finished 12th in the Western Conference rankings with a 31-41 run in the regular season.

It will be a busy offseason for the Kings as they are in a rebuilding phase of sorts. The aim is to build a team around their exceptional youngsters - Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox. Hence, anyone else who might not be a good fight is on the chopping block.

The Sacramento Kings have the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Given the depth and quality of this draft class, the Kings could land a decent prospect.

The Sacramento Kings have shown interest in a number of draft eligible players, and that interest in increasing exponentially.



Barring a trade of the pick by tomorrow, they are certain to draft one of those players of interest to join the roster for the 21-22 season. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) July 29, 2021

A draft trade is not likely for the Sacramento Kings as their general manager, Monte McNair, has stated that they will be aggressive this offseason. It will be exciting to see how this plays in the NBA draft that is scheduled to be held in under 24 hours (at the time of writing) at the Barclays Center.

While the draft and free agency hold talents that can help bolster the Kings' squad, the bulk of their acquisitions will come via trade. It will be the perfect opportunity to lessen their salary burden and simultaneously bring in decent talent.

That said, let's take a look at the top three assets the Sacramento Kings can use in the 2021 NBA offseason to strengthen their roster.

#3 Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III #35

Marvin Bagley III is a prominent player with the Sacramento Kings. However, he has fallen out of favor amidst off-the-court debacles.

The forward has subtly expressed his desire to leave the franchise in a manner that might seem unsportsmanlike to some. Bagley is clearly displeased with proceedings and would like to part ways with the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento #Kings reportedly are continuing "to be active" in trade talks surrounding Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. #NBA



(via @KevinOConnorNBA) pic.twitter.com/USDKDh49No — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 27, 2021

Although injuries have been a stumbling block in his development, the 22-year-old is still a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. Bagley played in only 43 games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Bagley is eligible for a rookie extension of about $168 million. But chances are that he will not spend the final year on his rookie contract with the Sacramento Kings. He is due to earn $11.3 million in the 2021-22 season.

The Sacramento Kings have their eyes on getting a replacement for Bagley through the NBA draft. If the Kings successfully sign a rookie forward, Bagley will likely be used in a trade that will bring a guard.

