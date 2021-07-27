Top 3 assets Toronto Raptors can use to bolster their squad in the 2021 NBA offseason

The 2020-21 NBA season proved to be highly anti-climactic for the Toronto Raptors. While multiple young stars improved by leaps and bounds, they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, making it the first time in the last eight seasons in which the Toronto Raptors failed to get to the Playoffs. Considering this comes just a season after having won the championship in 2019, there are quite a few changes that the roster will need to see in order for them to emerge as strong contenders next year.

Apart from being in a delicate position with respect to the luxury tax threshold ($132,627,000), the Raptors will be smacking their lips at the overall no. 4 pick that they have for the upcoming lottery. Regardless, a number of players are expected not to return to the team for next season, with three of the following players most likely to be used as trade assets in the 2021 offseason:

Apparently the 76ers want Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Masai Ujiri, Prime Vince Carter, and Scotiabank Arena in exchange for Ben Simmons. Good luck with that...https://t.co/QmaWSK94b8 — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) July 27, 2021

2021 NBA offseason: 3 assets the Toronto Raptors can use to bolster their squad

Among the players expected to leave, the most high-profile is obviously Kyle Lowry. A six-time All-Star and one of Toronto Raptor’s best ever players, Lowry was expected to leave at the previous trade deadline and is now expected to be used as an asset in a potential sign-and-trade deal. Regardless, the following article looks at two other players who are expected to be used as assets by the Toronto Raptors in the coming offseason.

Rodney Hood's contract with the Toronto Raptors will guarantee for $10,851,246 if he's not waived today. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 27, 2021

#3 Aron Baynes

Aaron Baynes will be an unrestricted free agent and plays a position that the Toronto Raptors are well stocked at. With the likes of Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher both expected to stay along with the no. 4 pick, Aron Baynes’ failure to be a defensive rock means that he is expected to be used in a potential sign-and-trade deal.

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns

Additionally, Baynes might as well find it difficult to find a contract similar to the $7.4 million deal that he is currently on. The Toronto Raptors will be looking to get rid of him one way or another considering his salary, and the fact that Baynes was at his best when used in rotation at the center.

