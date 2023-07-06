Top 3 Celtics players to watch during Summer League

The Boston Celtics start their 2023 NBA Summer League run Saturday, and questions still loom surrounding how they will fill out their roster before opening night in October. The Celtics tip off against the Miami Heat this weekend.

Let's take a look at the top three Celtics to keep an eye on in the games ahead.

Top three Celtics to watch

#1, Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh was the 38th pick, going in the second round draft of last month's draft, of the Sacramento Kings. He was traded to Boston and had fans buzzing before even stepping on the court.

The Celtics are limited at the wing, especially after losing Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks, and Walsh, a 6-foot-7 forward from the Arkansas Razorbacks, could be the man to step up.

Walsh is about the same height as Williams (6-6), but about a 4-inch-longer wingspan could prove useful for the defensive side of the ball. The former five-star recruit in high school who played one college season might end up being a valuable piece for the contending Celtics this season.

Jordan Walsh

#2, J.D. Davison

Boston fans will probably recognize J.D. Davison’s name. He was taken in the second round of last year’s draft and got scattered minutes throughout last season (12 games).

But with Marcus Smart being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies and Payton Pritchard wanting out of the team, Davison could hope for increased playing time soon. He haven’t appeared enough against NBA talent for fans to know what he’s truly made of. However, a second go-round in the Summer League could thrust him into the spotlight at a limited position for Boston.

Like Walsh, he's another five-star talent who went one-and-done in college, making the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

J.D. Davison

#3, Mychal Mulder

Mychal Mulder is the oldest player to join the Celtics’ Summer League roster at 29 years old, but that shouldn’t discount him for sneaking into a future contract with the team. Boston is in full-force, win-now mode, so it will probably be whoever plays best who finds a spot in the rotation.

Mulder has played for the Golden State Warriors and had short tenures for the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in recent years, but most recently got minutes with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League. Last season, he averaged 17.3 points while shooting 40.4% on 3-pointers.

A veteran player, Mulder could help fill the gap at point guard for Boston in the upcoming weeks.

Mychal Mulder

