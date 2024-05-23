Top 3 colleges with most players in 2024 Eastern Conference Finals ft. Vanderbilt Commodores 

The 2024 NBA playoffs are in full swing and several college programs are well represented by the players participating in the conference finals. The Duke Blue Devils, Arizona Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats have the highest number of players in the Western Conference finals. In the Eastern Conference finals, most players come from the Vanderbilt Commodores, Arizona Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics lock horns with the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics topped the conference with 64 wins and 18 losses in the season. The Pacers occupied sixth place with 47 wins and 35 losses.

#3. Kentucky Wildcats

Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe played for the Kentucky Wildcats from 2021 to 2023. He earlier played two seasons for West Virginia. Tshiebwe played 34 and 32 games per season, respectively at Kentucky. In the first season, he averaged 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He averaged 16.5 ppg, 13.7 rpg and 1.6 apg the following season.

#2. Arizona Wildcats

Pacers duo Benedict Mathurian and T.J. McConnell represent the University of Arizona in the Eastern Conference finals. Benedict played two seasons for the Wildcats from 2020 to 2022. He appeared in 63 games and averaged 14.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 2.0 apg.

McConnell initially played for Duquesne Dukes from 2010 to 2012. Later he went to Arizona and played from 2013 to 2015. He played 38 games in each season, averaging 8.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 5.3 apg in the first season; and 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 6.3 apg in the second.

#1. Vanderbilt Commodores

Celtics center Luke Kornet and Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith represent Vanderbilt in the Eastern Conference finals. Kornet played for Vanderbilt from 2013 to 2017. He appeared in 128 games and averaged 8.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 1.1 apg.

Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith played for two seasons for the Commodores. He played for two seasons with the program from 2018 to 2020, appearing in 46 games and averaging 14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 1.3 apg.

