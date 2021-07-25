Top 3 landing spots for Bradley Beal if Washington Wizards star requests a trade in 2021 NBA offseason

NBA rumors kicked into overdrive on Saturday when it was revealed that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal could request a trade away from the franchise in the coming days.

The shooting guard was one of the best players in the league this season, averaging over 30 points a game for the second consecutive campaign. However, the Wizards have a young team out with Beal and Russell Westbrook and will struggle to compete in the playoffs next year should they make the postseason again.

NBA front offices have been told Bradley Beal is considering a trade request prior to the draft next week, per B/R's @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/ubpiux8MZr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2021

Should Beal request a trade prior to this week's NBA Draft, it gives him and the Washington Wizards the most flexibility to get a deal organized. Teams will be able to barter their draft picks on any potential offer that could entice the Wizards if they choose to do a full-scale rebuild.

While most of the league's teams will be in the hunt for Bradley Beal, there are few who could feasibly sign him and who would be a preferred landing spot for the 28-year-old. In this article, we will take a look at three such sides.

Three teams that would help Bradley Beal win a title

Bradley Beal has been a valiant servant to the Washington Wizards, spending his nine years in the NBA with them. He is a former All-Rookie Team member who helped the franchise return to becoming a regular in the playoffs. Alongside John Wall, he led the team to their highest finish since the Wizards' great side in the 1970s.

Having almost secured the scoring title this year and with the side's young core, it could be time for Beal to move on. He certainly won't be short of options. With that said, here are three teams that would be keen to have him on board.

#3 Miami Heat

Bradley Beal helped the Washington Wizards surprisingly reach the playoffs this year

Although there will be a plethora of teams lining up to sign Bradley Beal, the Miami Heat were named as one of four sides the shooting guard would welcome joining, by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

Miami struggled this year after reaching the 2020 NBA Finals. Injuries, covid protocols and poor form all contributed to inconsistent results and a sweep in the first round of the playoffs. Nevertheless, they still have one of the best star duos in the league in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo which, if they were to add Beal to, would make them one of the favorites again in the East.

101 points in @RealDealBeal23's last two games (50.5 PPG)!



🏀: WAS/MIA at 7 PM ET on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/qSNU4514Co — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2021

Signing Bradley Beal is less straightforward for the Florida outfit, though, than it is for the other teams on this list. They lack draft capital, are holding no picks this year and have their 2022 and 2023 first-round selections already tied up.

To entice the Washington Wizards into a trade, the Heat would likely have to lose young shooters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, as well as Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala, to help with salary matching.

