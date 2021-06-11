Top 3 landing spots for Myles Turner if he gets traded 

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner could be on the move when the trade market opens next. The Pacers could be open to the idea of trading the player, as that would allow them to land draft capital to help build a solid future.

Moreover, the Indiana Pacers already have a dominant big, Domantas Sabonis, who has been terrific playing center, while Myles Turner was sidelined because of injury. Turner's contract runs out in 2022-23, so this could be an ideal time to sell him and get the best possible return.

Report: The Pacers are expected to listen to trade offers for Myles Turner this offseason.



The Lakers, Knicks, Celtics, Hornets are “expected” to show interest



(via @massey_evan) pic.twitter.com/RdPXtbIVvP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 3, 2021

Three teams that could benefit by trading for Myles Turner

Myles Turner (#33) of the Indiana Pacers in action

Myles Turner is one of the best defensive players in the NBA , leading the league in blocks per game (3.4) in the 47 games he played in 2020-21. He isn't a top-rated offensive player but is one of the few versatile bigs who can shoot the ball from the deep. Turner has shot 35.6% of his attempts from long range in his career thus far.

Myles Turner gets up for his 6TH BLOCK of the FIRST HALF! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/wBmonMxQMs — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2020

While he appears to be surplus to requirements for the Indiana Pacers because of the presence of Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner could provide a massive boost to other teams in the league. On that note, let's have a look at three teams that could benefit by acquiring the player.

#1 Charlotte Hornets

Recent NBA trade rumors suggested that the Charlotte Hornets are among the teams that are interested in acquiring Myles Turner next season. Both their centers - Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo - are set to enter free agency, so the Hornets are looking at multiple prospects to upgrade the position.

Adding Turner to their ranks could be massive for the Hornets, especially considering how exciting their squad has been in the 2020-21 season. Myles Turner would give them a much-needed boost at the defensive end and could be a serviceable option at the offensive end as well.

The Hornets were 16th in the league's defensive ratings in 2020-21 and could be a force to be reckoned with next season if they can bring in Turner.

#2 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are also one of the teams linked with Myles Turner. Their failed experiment with Andre Drummond ended with him being benched in the season-ending match against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs. That could see the deposed champions approach the market for a better option to deploy at the 5.

The Lakers' other options - Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell - also largely underwhelmed. Gasol looks to be past his prime, as he struggled to impose himself against other centers in the paint. His three-point shooting also wasn't at its lethal best either.

As for Harrell, the Lakers never found a way to use him the best way possible. They already had Anthony Davis, who could run a small-ball lineup. Harrell, despite his scoring prowess at the offensive end, couldn't give the LA Lakers the edge they needed to win games. Moreover, Harrell is also a liability at the defensive end due to his lack of size against opposition bigs.

Myles Turner's defensive traits suit the LA Lakers' playing style, and he could help them space the floor. His arrival would also finally give them the replacement they were hoping for after the departures of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee.

His versatility could also immensely benefit LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as he could make space for the duo to attack the rim and be the aggressor as well, allowing them to create opportunities.

#3 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the off-season, and Myles Turner is one of multiple players linked with them. Despite their early exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Knicks had a reasonably successful campaign this season.

They are now looking at the bigger picture and want to add players who could help them contend in the years ahead. Myles Turner could be that impact player for the Knicks and could pair alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Turner's ability to lead a team defensively would allow Randle to focus more on offense, which would give the team more stability.

Moreover, Myles Turner would be an upgrade on both Nerlens Noel and Mitchell Robinson. Noel is set to be an unrestricted free agent, while Robinson has a player option. Until both players sign a new contract, their futures will remain uncertain, which makes trading for Turner a sensible proposition for the Knicks.

