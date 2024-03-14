Top 3 NBA players with most PPG without FTs

Throughout NBA history, there have been countless high-level scorers. That said, there is often the connection between high scoring numbers and free-throw quantity. While some stars are elite at getting to line, some have managed to post impressive averages without free-throws.

Over time, critics have tried to discredit NBA stars because of the quantity that they get to the free-throw line. The biggest player accused of this today is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Despite being one of the most dominant forces in the game, some try to take away from him because he averages double-digit free-throw attempts.

Looking back into history, here are some of the highest scoring averages of players without counting their FTs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NBA PPG averages without free-throws:

3) Kobe Bryant

Coming in at No. 3 is LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Durring the 2005-06 season, he averaged 26.7 points not counting his free-throws.

In terms of scoring, the '06 campaign was the best of Kobe's career. His overall average was 35.4 PPG, which would go on to be his career high. This season would mark one of the two occasions the Hall of Fame guard would take home the scoring title.

As an elite mid-range shooter with a strong post game, Kobe is not a player who relied on getting to the line to score points in bunches.

2) Michael Jordan

Next up is the player many believe to be the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan. During the 1987 season, the Chicago Bulls icon averaged 26.9 PPG without his free-throws.

Similar to Kobe, this was the highest scoring season of Jordan's legendary career. He averaged just shy of 40 PPG that year at 37.1 a game. Jordan won the scoring title that season, the first of 10 times he'd secure the award.

At his peak, Jordan was a force going downhill with his incredible athleticism. He was able to finish at the rim at a high rate, along with being a capable jump shooter in the mid-range.

1) Luka Doncic

Securing the top spot on this list is one of the NBA's top current young stars, Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks guard is averaging over 27 PPG this season without free-throws.

With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, Doncic is closing in on the first scoring title of his career. He is posting a career-high at the moment at 34.3 PPG. The next closest is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 31.1 PPG.

Between his high-level scoring and elite playmaking, Doncic is by far one of basketball's top all-around offensive talents.

Expand Tweet