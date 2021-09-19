Top 3 NBA superstars who own their own production companies

NBA players are often seen making headlines for their sensational performances on the court. However, there are a few superstars who have constantly been in the news for their investments and entrepreneurship skills off the court as well. NBA Superstars are often seen collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the world. For example, Michael Jordan and his partnership with Nike, Steph Curry and his deal with Under Armour.

These are just a few to name, there are many more players that are involved with some of the biggest ventures in the world. In recent times, media production has also seen a lot of investment from hoppers. In today's article, we mention three NBA superstars who own their own production companies.

Top three NBA players with their own production house

#3 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters in the history of the game. His performances on the court often mesmerize fans and players. However, the three-time NBA champion has established quite an empire for himself off the court as well.

Curry joined Under Armour in 2013 after parting ways with Nike. The move paid off well, as he soon became the face of the brand. He entered the media industry as he came in with a brand of his own, which he named Unanimous Media. Steph Curry has been the executive producer of some high profile Hollywood movies like Breakthrough and Emanuel.

Unanimous Media signed a wide-ranging multiyear multimedia deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2018. The deal focussed upon gaming, virtual reality and family-friendly content. Steph and his media company recently also signed a lucrative deal with NBC Universal.

#2 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the most elite scorers in the game of basketball. However, the two-time Finals MVP has also been making a lot of noise outside of the game with his terrific entrepreneurship skills.

In 2017, Durant and his business partner formed the company- Thirty-five ventures, the investment portfolio for which spans over 75+ companies. KD and his business partner are also involved in deals with several sports media companies.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 #Swagger officially premieres on Oct 29th on Apple TV+ - my and @richkleiman ’s vision finally comes to life with an incredible cast. Trailer coming soon... #Swagger officially premieres on Oct 29th on Apple TV+ - my and @richkleiman’s vision finally comes to life with an incredible cast. Trailer coming soon... https://t.co/tUXaihf1rq

The company introduced Boardroom, one of the most renowned shows on their list of media ventures. It explores and examines the world of sports, business and everything that's involved in it. Thirty-five ventures also produced the documentary "Basketball County," which speaks about the development of basketball in Durant's home town of Maryland.

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James is highly regarded by many as one of the best players in basketball. The four-time NBA champion, is also known to be a brilliant entrepreneur off the court. His investment horizon is widespread and all of it has been working extremely well for him.

LeBron, along with Maverick Carter, formed the SpringHill Company in 2020. The venture unites the three earlier companies formed by James and Carter, which include SpringHill Entertainment, Robot Company and Uninterrupted.

The SpringHill company signed a two-year deal with ABC Studios, which is part of Disney Television Studios. It also signed a four-year deal with Universal Pictures in September 2020. LeBron has previously been a producer for movies like What's My Name: Muhammad Ali [2019] and Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street. His most recent hit was Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is reported to have earned $94 million in worldwide collection.

