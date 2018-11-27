Top 3 Performers from the 2017 NBA draft this season

Los Angeles Lakers drafted Ball in the 2017 NBA Draft

The 2017 NBA draft saw Markelle Fultz drafted as the #1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted their point guard of the future in Lonzo Ball. However, these two sophomores are yet to really establish themselves for their teams.

Fultz has been suffering from a shoulder injury since getting drafted and has lost the feel for his shot. He has an awkward looking shot and has failed to deliver for the 76ers. Ball has been good for the Lakers on the defensive end but has not shown much aggression on the offensive end. He needs to step up and provide support to LeBron James and the Lakers.

But there are also some players who are playing at a very high level for their teams. The Celtics got Jason Tatum at #3. The Kings acquired De'Aaron Fox with the #5 pick and the Utah Jazz got Donovan Mitchell at #13.

Kyle Kuzma was arguably the steal of the draft showing huge NBA scoring potential. Dennis Smith Jr. and Jonathan Isaac also seem to be good finds. Here are the top three performers from the 2017 NBA draft this season.

#3 Jayson Tatum:

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has actually not lived up to the hype of his rookie season and that speaks volumes about the expectations that we had from him this season. Tatum has been averaging 16.4 PPG, 6.6 rebounds per game for the Celtics, who are at #6 in the Eastern Conference standings with an 11-10 record.

Tatum's greatest ability lies in scoring the basketball. He is also a very good shooter and is shooting 41% from the 3 PT line this season.

The Celtics are expected to challenge for the Eastern Conference championship this season and Tatum's development is going to be pivotal in their quest.

