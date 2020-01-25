Top 3 players being currently linked with Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Trade Deadline 2020

Tristan Elliott

25 Jan 2020

Danilo Gallinari is among the names being linked with the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season among the favorites to emerge from the East, although Brett Brown's side has yet to hit top form. At the midway point of the campaign, the Sixers sit in 6th place with a 29-17 record, and the current roster is arguably weaker than the one that was eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With that said, the Sixers still have plenty of talent, and a few upgrades ahead of the trade deadline could put them over the top. So, with the front office expected to be active, here we will take a look at three of the best players that are currently being linked with a move to Philadelphia.

#1 Derrick Rose - Detroit Pistons

Derrick Rose is believed to be among Philadelphia's trade targets

Compared to the other top teams in the NBA, Philadelphia's backcourt is relatively weak, and the team would undoubtedly benefit from adding at least one more veteran guard ahead of the trade deadline. A number of names have been mentioned as possible targets, although Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Sixers have registered interest in signing former MVP, Derrick Rose:

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams with championship aspirations have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers and Sixers are in search of point guard assistance for the stretch run, sources said.

After rebuilding his career in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, Rose signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Pistons last summer. Despite Detroit's struggles, Rose has been excellent, averaging 18.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists over 39 appearances. He is also shooting a career-high 49.7 percent from the field.

#2 Danilo Gallinari - Oklahoma City Thunder

Danilo Gallinari has impressed for the OKC Thunder over the first half of the season

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently on course to qualify for the playoffs thanks to their much better than expected 26-19 start to the season. However, Billy Donovan's side could be among the sellers ahead of the deadline as they look to push forward with their ongoing rebuild. A number of OKC's biggest stars have been linked with an exit, and Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer is reporting that the Sixers are among the teams interested in signing Danilo Gallinari:

Danilo Gallinari stands out as an option. Multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in the Thunder forward, including the Mavericks and Sixers, according to league sources. The team that retains him heading into the summer will have a significant advantage in keeping him since they’ll have his Bird rights, and thus the ability to offer a more lucrative deal.

Gallinari was sent to the Thunder last summer as part of the Paul George trade - and the Italian has been among OKC's best performers during the first half of the season. Over 38 appearances, Gallinari has averaged 19.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

#3 Davis Bertans - Washington Wizards

Davis Bertans has excelled in Washington following his trade from the San Antonio Spurs

Following his offseason trade to the Washington Wizards, Davis Bertans has further enhanced his reputation as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, and at 27, the Latvian's prime years appear to be ahead of him. Nevertheless, with Bertans' contract set to expire in the summer, the Wizards may be tempted to trade him, and NBC Sports Washington is reporting that the Sixers are among several interested teams:

General manager Tommy Sheppard was sincere in his comments last month about his intentions to re-sign sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans this summer, but that hasn't stopped teams from showing interest ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans' services.

Bertans has made 35 appearances for the Wizards this season, averaging career-highs in points (15.3), rebounds (4.6), and assists (1.7). The forward is also connecting with 42.6 percent of his 8.7 3-point attempts per contest.

