Top 3 players for France | FIBA World Cup 2023

We're just two days away from the start of the FIBA World Cup on August 25. Participating teams will put the final touches on their preparations and finalize their overall game plan ahead of the tournament.

France will be one of the top European teams in this year's competition. Bolstered by numerous NBA talents, the French national team is expected to make a deep run toward being crowned world champions.

However, the absence of Victor Wembanyama is expected to hurt the team. The recently drafted big man would have provided France with a genuine star talent to lean on, along with some of the best rim protection in the tournament.

Nevertheless, France should still have enough talent and depth to be considered a threat throughout their time in the FIBA World Cup. Here's a look at who the top players within the French rotation will be.

Who are the top 3 players for France?

Two of France's top three players are genuine NBA players who have proven capable of making a significant impact on the court. The other is a standout in the EuroLeague and plays for one of the best teams outside of the USA.

#1 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier will look to lead France to a deep run in the FIBA World Cup

Evan Fournier endured a difficult season with the New York Knicks, where he lost his spot in the rotation. However, he is still a legitimate threat at both the international and NBA level, and is a capable scorer as well.

Fournier can operate as a primary ball-handler, running pick-and-roll actions, attacking off the bounce, and creating offense for himself and others. Yet, playing in the NBA has also ensured that he is a threat off-ball, and can hurt teams when tasked with spotting up and shooting off the catch.

Throughout the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Fournier will likely be the main ball-handler for France. This will allow him to dissect defenses with his smart movement and high-level processing speed.

Defensively, Fournier is a reliable point-of-attack defender who can excel when chasing players over and navigating screens. The Knicks guard can operate in a switch-everything system or hold is own when tasked with man-to-man coverage.

FIBA competitions usually bring out the best from Fournier's skillset. As such, he can be relied upon to be one of France's most impactful players over the next month.

#2 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert will have a big role to play for his nation in the FIBA World Cup

"The Stifle Tower" Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive big men in the world. Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and six-time NBA All-Defensive First-Team. The Minnesota Timberwolves center will ensure there are no easy buckets around the rim for opposing teams.

At 7'1'', Gobert will also be a legitimate lob threat. The towering big man is a reliable hub in the mid-post as well, allowing teams to feed him the rock before cutting and looking for hand-off actions. And, of course, Gobert is a threat when working in the post or chasing put-back opportunities via offensive rebounds.

During the early part of the summer, video footage of Gobert working on his 3-point game circled social media. However, unless there are clear-cut opportunities, it's unlikely we will see the big man looking to extend his range throughout the World Cup.

#3 Guerschon Yabusele

Guerschon Yabusele is expected to be key for France at the FIBA World Cup

Guerschon Yabusele has developed into one of the best forwards in Europe over the past five years. After failing to break into the Boston Celtics rotation following his draft selection in 2016, Yabusele headed back to Europe to get his career back on track.

Stops in China and France were the perfect building blocks for Yabusele to regain some momentum in his career. He then received the opportunity to join Real Madrid in 2021 and has shined for the team since then.

Yabusele is a capable floor-spacing big man who can put in work on the glass and provide upside as in screening actions. His versatility makes him one of France's best players.

Throughout the upcoming FIBA World Cup, he will have the opportunity to shine on the world stage. He will also get the chance to prove that had his teams remained patient, he could have thrived in the NBA.

