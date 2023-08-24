Top 3 players for Germany | FIBA World Cup 2023

Germany is one of the strongest teams at the FIBA World Cup 2023. Featuring several NBA players as well as other stars, the German national team will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

Team Germany looked absolutely solid in last year's EuroBasket tournament. Driven by the Wagner brothers and Dennis Schroder, the Germans tore through most of the competition to reach the semifinals.

Their run came to an end in a tight 96-91 loss against eventual champions, Spain. However, the host country still came away on a high after a dominant display in the third-place game.

Going into the FIBA World Cup 2023, Germany is ranked 11th in the world. However, considering their overall roster integrity, they're a lot better than their ranking indicates.

That's also primarily because of the growth of some of their players. With some impressive additions in the mix, Team Germany will be a menace in Group E. On that note, let's take a look at the top three players for Germany heading into the FIBA World Cup 2023.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Germany's top players

Germany will feature a lot of talent heading into the FIBA World Cup 2023. With several veterans and former NBA players also in the mix, here are the three best players on their roster:

#1 Moritz Wagner

Wagner has carved out a niche for himself in the NBA. However, he's nothing short of a star on the German team. Much like other European players who elevate their game to a whole new level when playing for their nation, Wagner is a different monster in a Germany uniform.

Wagner's ability to knock down threes and grab rebounds makes him a remarkable asset for the German team. While also considering his overall fluidity on the offensive front when given the latitude to work, he's one of their top players.

#2 Dennis Schroder

Schroder has been a far more relevant character in the NBA in the last few seasons.

After a promising stint with the LA Lakers in the 2022-23 campaign, he has seen his stock rise for all the right reasons. However, before he can start his new stint with the Toronto Raptors, Schroder will be a vital element in Germany's World Cup dreams.

Schroder's active work rate on both sides of the ball makes him irreplaceable to Team Germany. While being a solid playmaker, "Dennis the Menace" draws the task of guarding some of the best players on opposing teams.

His ability to put pressure from the halfcourt was invaluable to Germany's run in the EuroBasket 2022.

Schroder was switched on during the tune-up games in a promising sign for the team ahead of the World Cup.

#3 Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic star Wagner is undoubtedly the pillar of Team Germany heading into the FIBA World Cup 2023. While he was still coming off his first season in the NBA last year, Wagner has developed significantly.

Franz, much like his brother, is an immensely versatile player, but his overall output and skills make him a more well-rounded player. Wagner's scoring output and perimeter shooting will be key for Germany's offense.

Much like Schroder, Wagner showed an ability to score heavily during the tune-up games. Germany will hope that the Magic star can recreate his success in the group stage of the World Cup, too.

