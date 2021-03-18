Top 3 players linked with the Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The 2020-21 NBA season has been a quiet one for the Milwaukee Bucks. Compared to the two previous seasons when they had the NBA's best regular-season record, the Milwaukee Bucks haven't hit the same heights this campaign.

Nevertheless, with a decent 25-14 record on the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have been quietly operating under the radar, and much of the credit for the same goes to their two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In the March 25th NBA Trade Deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks are not expected to make a lot of noise. But they could try to add some depth to their bench and look to add a few postseason experienced campaigners to their rotation.

On that note, let's have a look at three players the Milwaukee Bucks could add to their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021.

Three players the Milwaukee Bucks could acquire before the NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have the fourth-best attack in the league this season, in terms of their Offensive Rating (117.6 points scored per 100 possessions).

The bulk of the team's offensive responsibility is taken by Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, while Bobby Portis (11 points per game) has been a decent contributor off the bench. Meanwhile, in defense, the Milwaukee Bucks ranks tenth in Defensive Rating and second in terms of Net Rating (6.9).

Nevertheless, a few areas could be addressed on the Milwaukee Bucks' bench, even though the team is flying high at the moment with nine wins in their last ten outings.

Without further ado, let us take a look at three assets linked with a possible trade to the Milwaukee Bucks at the moment.

Advertisement

#1 PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets)

PJ Tucker (#17) of the Houston Rockets

Tim McMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN have reported that several teams like the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in the services of the Houston Rockets forward, PJ Tucker.

It would be difficult for the Milwaukee Bucks to land Tucker, as they do not have great assets to part with and also because of their unwillingness to include Donte DiVincenzo in a possible deal.

PJ Tucker and the Rockets agreed he will no longer be with the team anymore and are working to find a resolution, coach Stephen Silas says tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2021

DiVincenzo, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, is a player that the Houston Rockets would like to have in exchange for Tucker.

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks' interest in the player, the Miami Heat have emerged as the favorite to acquire Tucker, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Advertisement

#2 Nemanja Bjelica (Sacramento Kings)

Nemanja Bjelica (#88) of the Sacramento Kings.

The Athletic's Shams Charania has included the Milwaukee Bucks as one of the teams that are interested in acquiring Sacramento Kings' power forward Nemanja Bjelica.

The player has been in the league since the 2015-16 season but has scarcely featured for the Sacramento Kings in the ongoing campaign.

At 6' 10'', the Serbian forward would be a great asset for the Milwaukee Bucks, especially in the paint, because of his size. Moreover, he would add great long-range shooting to an already good-shooting bench unit in Mike Budenholzer's team.

Kings forwards Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica will receive interest from suitors.



The Sixers, Heat, Warriors, Bucks and Celtics are among the teams that have shown interest in Bjelica, per @ShamsCharania: https://t.co/r1SZjfLJeV pic.twitter.com/I3729Yq3Ti — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 4, 2021

Bjelica has made 39% of his three-pointers since entering the NBA; he made 42% last season, doing so while starting 67 games for the Kings.

Advertisement

Nemanja Bjelica is in the final year of his three-year contract with the Sacramento Kings. However, his $7.1-million salary would not be easy to accommodate for the Milwaukee Bucks without letting go of some of their key players, which looks like an unlikely proposition.

#3 Wayne Ellington (Detroit Pistons)

Wayne Ellington (#20) with the Detroit Pistons

Wayne Ellington would be another piece that would enhance the shooting in the Milwaukee Bucks' bench.

The veteran shooting guard, 33, has made 42% of his three-point shots in the ongoing season for the lowly Detroit Pistons, who are looking to rebuild and get rid of their veteran players; the Pistons did just that with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose recently.

The Milwaukee Bucks' bench is shooting at 41.8% from the three-point range this season, which is the best in the league behind the LA Clippers' (42.9%). The Milwaukee Bucks' bench unit is also second in threes made per game, with 5.9, so Ellington could be a great piece in that department.

Acquiring Wayne Ellington should not be financially problematic for the Bucks, as he is set to make $2,564,753 this year before hitting unrestricted free agency at the end of the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Advertisement