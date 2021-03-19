Top 3 players linked with New York Knicks | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

As the 2020-21 NBA season approaches the Trade Deadline, one franchise that needs to add more depth to their roster is the embattled New York Knicks.

Coach Tom Thibodeau has seemingly done the impossible, transforming the Knickerbockers into a legitimate playoff threat, but more work is required to turn them into a top contender in the East.

At the start of the season, no one could have predicted the New York Knicks to be buyers or sellers at the Trade Deadline. However, owing to their impressive showing in the first half of the campaign, the New York Knicks have certainly become buyers in this year's trade market.

Three players whom the New York Knicks could acquire ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The New York Knicks have become a top-tier defensive unit under Thibodeau's leadership but still lack a few pieces at the offensive end of the hardwood.

The team did well to bring back Derrick Rose to NYC but still needs to address a few shortcomings in the backcourt as they endeavor to make a push for the 2021 playoffs.

The New York Knicks should be in the market to add a high-profile scorer to their lineup while also focusing on additional, and more importantly, reliable scoring options off the bench. On that note, let's take a look at three players the New York Knicks have shown interest in before the Trade Deadline this season:

#1 Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans)

The NBA rumor mill has been in overdrive with multiple reports linking Lonzo Ball with the New York Knicks.

After a sub-par performance in the 2020 NBA bubble, Ball has bounced back with a stellar performance in the first half of the season.

In 37 games this campaign, Ball has clocked 14.2 points, 5.5 assist, and 4.2 rebounds per outing while shooting 42.6% from the floor and a respectable 38.9% from beyond the arc.

The New York Knicks have shown interest in the 4th-year guard, with reports indicating that they want to acquire Ball either before the Trade Deadline or as a restricted free agent in the summer.

Ball, a former no. 2 overall draft pick, has developed a reputation as a great passer and all-around playmaker with an impressive feel for the game. He could be a good fit in the New York Knicks system and take a leap under coach Tom Thibodeau's guidance.

#2 Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets)

The New York Knicks should continue their efforts to bring Victor Oladipo to the city that never sleeps.

Oladipo, a 2x All-Star, is still one of the best guards in the game, averaging 20.8 points in 27 games this season. Besides his scoring, Oladipo could help the New York Knicks at the defensive end of the hardwood, as he led the league in most steals in the 2017-18 season.

The 28-year-old won't make much difference on the slumping Houston Rockets and could be on the move with the Trade Deadline fast approaching. The New York Knicks backcourt could get a massive boost with two elite veterans taking charge on a nightly basis, with D-Rose at one corner and Oladipo on the other.

After getting traded once already this season, Oladipo might be amenable to join a legitimate playoff contender with the hopes of making an impact in a team that has a solid chance to make a splash in the postseason.

#3 JJ Reddick (New Orleans Pelicans)

Another NBA talent rumored to see movement at the 2021 Trade Deadline is three-point specialist JJ Reddick. While Reddick is nowhere close to his former glory days with the LA Clippers, he can still drop long-range bombs with high accuracy.

Reddick could provide some serious firepower off the bench for the New York Knicks. He has the potential of sending them over the hump and remains a prime asset for the Knicks front office at the Trade Deadline, as per reports in the media in this regard.

The New York Knicks have seen flashes of brilliance from Immanuel Quickley but cannot rely on a rookie to help them weather the storm in the gruesome seven-game format of the playoffs. This is where someone like JJ Reddick can make a big difference, as he has ample postseason experience under this belt.