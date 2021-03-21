Top 3 players linked with Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

With the 2021 Trade Deadline just a heartbeat away, one team that needs to get active in this year's trade market is the No. 1 club in the NBA Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Armed with a championship-caliber head coach, Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers can reach new heights this season.

Heading into the Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers are tied for the best record in the NBA along with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets ensemble represents the biggest threat to Philly's title aspirations this campaign.

This should consequently serve as the biggest motivator for them to bolster their side before the playoffs begin.

Three players whom the Philadelphia 76ers could acquire ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline 2021

Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, has done a fine job in his first year with the team. There is a good chance Philly fans will get to see some player movement with him being active at the Trade Deadline.

Morey orchestrated the deal that brought Danny Green and Seth Curry to the team. It's a move that has worked wonders in spreading the floor for their two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

However, he will still need to add more scoring options off the bench to truly match up with top contenders in both conferences.

The Trade Deadline has already witnessed title-contending teams make their moves. We've seen Blake Griffin go to the Nets, PJ Tucker to the Bucks and Trevor Ariza to the Miami Heat. Now, the figurative ball is in the Philadelphia 76ers court.

In this piece, we will take a look at three players who could send the Philadelphia 76ers over the hump at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline.

Advertisement

#1 Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Kyle Lowry #7

Kyle Lowry is undoubtedly the face of the Toronto Raptors and has even gone on to say he will retire with the franchise. Nevertheless, his name has been associated with a few top contenders this season, the most prominent of which has to be the Philadelphia 76ers.

If Lowry does indeed get to play for his hometown team, he would make a good fit to coach Rivers's defense-first system. Lowry, a 34-year-old veteran, has championship experience with the 2019 dream run that ended with his first NBA title with the Raptors.

If traded, Kyle Lowry would be interested in joining his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, reports @PompeyOnSixers. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 25, 2021

Kyle could help the Philadelphia 76ers on both ends of the hardwood. He can play lockdown defense and can cover multiple positions — just what the doctor ordered for the playoffs. On the flip side, Lowry is a proven bucket maker and can help drive the ball into the post while draining the long-range tray efficiently.

The biggest roadblock for this deal to go through lies with the trade package that the Philadelphia 76ers will have to cough up to make this work. Perhaps, combined with some draft picks and a role player down the order, it could make for a big headline before the March 25th Trade Deadline.

#2 Wayne Ellington (Detroit Pistons)

Wayne Ellington #20 of the Detroit Pistons

Advertisement

A trade deal that sends Pistons' man Wayne Ellington to Philadelphia 76ers may be on the books at the Trade Deadline this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are in the trade market, looking to deal Wayne Ellington for a second-round pick.

Wayne Ellington is playing for a team with a horrible season record that needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. This makes a player like Ellington available for the right asking price.

The 14th year guard is shooting a terrific 44.6% from the field and a respectable 42.2% from beyond the arc. In 39 games this season, he has averaged 10.6 points in 23 minutes per appearance.

The Detroit Pistons are looking for a second round pick in return for Wayne Ellington, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/YffGQXff9p — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) March 15, 2021

The 33-year-old has made a reputation for himself as a versatile scorer who could help stretch the floor for Embiid and Simmons. He can also add value to the team with his experience playing the game for as long as he has.

Adding him to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup can be advantageous both on and off the court with him also acting as the voice of reason in the locker room for the 76ers young guns.

The Detroit Pistons have already moved two veteran players, and could push that count to three by sending Ellington to the Philadelphia 76ers before the fast-approaching Trade Deadline.

#3 Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic)

Advertisement

Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic (Right)

Evan Fournier is on an expiring contract which makes him another prime candidate who could see movement at the 2021 Trade Deadline. Both Fournier and Aaron Gordon appear to be on the trading block with the former getting linked with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 28-year-old is having a career year with a team that has little to no chance of making it to the playoffs. In 23 games this campaign, Evan has averaged 19.3 points on 46.2% shooting from the floor. He can score the ball in a variety of ways that includes creating his own shot.

However, Evan remains a liability on the defensive end of the hardwood.

Here is the sense other teams are getting from the Orlando Magic:



Vucevic - Not really available. Would take a monster package.



Gordon - More available, but Orlando still wants a healthy return



Fournier - Available, won't take all that much due to expiring



Ross - See Gordon — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 9, 2021

With the Orlando Magic in a slump, the odds are favorable for this deal to come to fruition. A trade package that combines a veteran player with a first-round pick could win favor with Orlando's front office.

A player like Fournier is probably not the first option on the Philadelphia 76ers list of hopeful in-season additions. Nevertheless, he should be given strong consideration if nothing else materializes at the Trade Deadline.