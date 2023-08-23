Top 3 players for Philippines | FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia is just around the corner. Basketball fans are hyped up about the lineups of their favorite teams.

A total of 32 countries are set to battle it out in the World Cup, but only one will reign triumphant. One of the highly anticipated teams in the tournament is Gilas Pilipinas, who are also one of the hosts for this awaited basketball event.

The Philippines have been considered one of the strongest teams in Asia for a while now. They became more hyped when international stars Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto joined the mix. That gave them a boost in star power and competitive level ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Top players in Philippines team for FIBA World Cup 2023

1) Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson undeniably takes the top spot on Gilas Pilipinas' roster for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Clarkson is the best player on the team and plays for the NBA's Utah Jazz. He has nine years of experience in the league. While Clarkson hasn't been named an All-Star yet, his talents as a basketball player are undeniable.

He's a former Sixth Man of the Year award winner and one of the best players on the Jazz squad, next to Lauri Markkanen. Clarkson has proven his worth for the Philippines in previous stints and will look to carry the team in this year's World cup.

2) Kai Sotto

Kai Sotto of the Philippines

Kai Sotto is considered the Philippines' pride in the world of basketball. Sotto is a pure Filipino who has made waves in the international scene.

He recently enedd his stint with the Orlando Magic after participating in the 2023 NBA Summer League. Sotto is more known for his time in the NBL. His international experiences have helped him become a valuable asset for Gilas Pilipinas.

While Sotto has many critics due to his shortcomings in his career, his presence in the paint has served Gilas Pilipinas well in the last few FIBA tournaments.

3) Dwight Ramos

Dwight Ramos

Dwight Ramos is another pure Filipino who has taken his talents to the international scene.

Olaying in Japan for Levanga Hokkaido, Ramos has been Gilas Pilipinas' hero in FIBA games recently. He doesn't only look the part, but he undeniably plays the part, too, at an elite level, making his national team an intimidating one.

