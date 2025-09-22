Top 3 players Rockets could sign as Fred VanVleet replacement for Kevin Durant’s debut year in Houston

The Houston Rockets suffered an unfortunate fate on Monday after the reports regarding Fred VanVleet were confirmed. The one-time All-Star will likely miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season after he sustained a torn ACL. This has put a question mark on who will serve as the starting point guard for the team.Houston is expected to be one of the best teams in the league, especially after it traded for All-Star forward Kevin Durant. While the team could still be a title contender with Durant, not having their floor general with them is still a significant loss to the team.Fortunately for Houston, there are a few options they can explore given the plethora of free agent guards available in the market. But Clutchpoints' Brett Siegel reported that the team cannot sign any player to a veteran minimum with the $1.2 million that they have. One way to adjust to the roster is to clear a contract to have enough for the minimum. Still, here are three point guards the team can look into heading into the new season.Top 3 players the Rockets can sign#3 Cameron PayneCameron Payne isn't the ideal starting point guard. For most of his career, he's been a backup point guard and has excelled in that role. If the Rockets decide to pursue him, he will likely not be part of the starting lineup.Houston still has Aaron Holiday on the team. Holiday re-signed over the summer and he could serve as the starter. Payne can come off the bench and share VanVleet's minutes with the starting guard.Last season, the 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 72 games, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 assists. He might not provide much, but he can bring energy off the bench and has experience playing alongside Durant.#2 Ben SimmonsBen Simmons is still looking for a team this offseason. After being a free agent, there haven't been any new offers for the 6-foot-10 point guard. The downside of acquiring the three-time All-Star is that he isn't the same player anymore.Last season, Simmons played in 33 games for the Brooklyn Nets before he agreed to a contract buyout. Following that, he continued his campaign with the LA Clippers, where he appeared in 18 games, averaging 2.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.Simmons isn't a score-first guard and isn't willing to shoot the ball. Also, his lack of outside shooting could be a problem since he'll share the backcourt with Amen Thompson, who's a non-shooter.#1 Russell WestbrookVanVleet's injury could be a way for Russell Westbrook to be reunited with Durant. The two haven't been in the same team since KD left the OKC Thunder in 2016. Westbrook is still a free agent, and there's a chance that he could be the Rockets' newest starting point guard.Although he isn't the best outside shooter or defender, Westbrook can bring a lot to the table. He had a lot of effort with his energy, passing and ability to lead an offense. The 2017 MVP is still explosive at 36 years old and can hold his own against the top starting guards.Alternatively, the Rockets might consider having him lead the second unit while Holiday starts.