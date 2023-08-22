Team U.S.A is preparing for the FIBA World Cup 2023, which tips off this Friday, August 25.

The Americans are in Group C in the opening round and will take on Greece, New Zealand, and Jordan. Their opening game is against New Zealand on Saturday, August 26.

Despite all NBA megastars skipping the tournament, Team U.S.A. has managed to put together a team that consists of future stars and players with great motivation to succeed with the national team.

Team U.S.A. played good basketball in preparation games and ended its training camp undefeated (5-0). They have a high level of chemistry even though they have been playing together for less than three weeks.

Team U.S.A. will enter the tournament as favorites, even though they will face tough competition from Canada, France, and Australia, who also aim for a podium finish.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three players on Team U.S.A.'s roster who will play in the FIBA World Cup:

#3 - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Puerto Rico US Basketball

The star of the Memphis Grizzlies has a pivotal role in Team U.S.A.'s defensive stability.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been outstanding in the preparation games. He not only blocked shots but also made it difficult for opponents to score (six blocks vs. Germany). He can effectively switch defense and contain the opponents' guards.

He be key for Team U.S.A. if they want a strong defensive.

#2 - Jalen Brunson

Puerto Rico US Basketball

The superstar of the New York Knicks has taken over since the opening day of training camp. He is the one who runs all plays and is not only great at passing the ball and creating chances for his teammates but also at scoring when needed.

It is without a doubt that he will start the game and lead on both ends, alongside Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr.

#1 - Anthony Edwards

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

The superstar of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been the undisputed leader of this young version of Team U.S.A.

During the preparation games, fans compared him to the dominant Kevin Durant back in the 2010 FIBA World Cup. Edwards scored 34 points in the final preparation game vs. Germany on Sunday and helped his team win from down 16 (71-55).

Coach Steve Kerr said this after the game, via NBA.com,

“He’s unquestionably the guy. You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. But we see it in practice every day. He genuinely believes he’s the best player in the gym every single night. And he’s such a dynamic young player. I think he’s taking a leap.”

Fans will be rooting for him to become the best player in the tournament; he is already considered a favorite for the MVP award.

Here is Team U.S.A,'s roster for this FIBA World Cup:

Team U.S.A FIBA World Cup roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis,

Austin Reaves

