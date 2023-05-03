On Wednesday afternoon, news broke regarding the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following their playoff exit, reports emerged that the time will be throwing Isaac Okoro into trade discussions.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Cavs are expected to dangle Isaac Okoro’s name on the trade market, per @AmicoHoops The Cavs are expected to dangle Isaac Okoro’s name on the trade market, per @AmicoHoops https://t.co/AFBKgYL8vF

Okoro, 22, was a first-round pick back in 2020. In 76 games this season, he averaged 6.4 points while shooting league average from beyond the arc. With this new development, here are some potential landing spots for the former lottery pick.

3 potential landing spots for Isaac Okoro in a trade

1) Memphis Grizzlies

One team that might be willing to take a flier on Isaac Okoro is the Memphis Grizzlies. They will be in the market for a wing defender this season after reports of them parting ways with veteran Dillon Brooks.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Okoro, it was with the intention that he'd develop into a 3-and-D talent. His offensive game hasn't come along much, but the potential is still there. More importantly, he is on a similar type of timeline as the Grizzlies' core.

Memphis has had a good track record of developing young talent, which might entice them to take a flier on the young wing.

2) Detroit Pistons

A team that might be an even better landing spot for Isaac Okoro is the Detroit Pistons. Not only does he fit their timeline, but they aren't as competitive of a team as Memphis right now.

The Pistons have their backcourt of the future, and now need to fill out the pieces around them. After trading away Saddiq Bey this season, there are minutes available at the wing position. Okoro can continue to develop his game in a less stressful environment.

Detroit has taken chances on lottery picks before, which makes them a team to watch. Following the addition of James Wiseman at the trade deadline, they could possibly add another top-five pick from the 2020 draft class.

3) Dallas Mavericks

The final team on this list is a bit of dark horse candidate. Since the Dallas Mavericks missed the playoffs this year, they are a team to watch to make a lot of changes this offseason.

Dallas pushed all in when they traded for Kyrie Irving, but the trade left them depleted in other areas. Most notably, perimeter defense. This would be another competitive situation for Okoro, but one where much won't be asked of him offensively.

Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving would allow Okoro to focus on growing as a defender. Also, since the two guards draw a lot of attention, it will mean easier looks on offense.

Since solid wing defenders are extremely valuable in today's NBA, multiple teams are sure to make calls about Isaac Okoro this summer.

