Top 3 potential landing spots for Jalen Green if Houston Rockets decides to include him in trade package next season

On Friday afternoon, news came out that the Houston Rockets might shop Jalen Green this offseason. After selecting him with the second overall pick in 2021, the front office appears willing to part ways to get back into the playoff picture. Following this update, here are three teams that might be interested in the young guard if he becomes available.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Houston Rockets have addressed the idea of packaging Jalen Green in a potential trade for a star, per @JakeLFischer The Houston Rockets have addressed the idea of packaging Jalen Green in a potential trade for a star, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/9L4fKDUQNy

3 potential landing spots for Jalen Green if he is traded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Brooklyn Nets

The first time that might toss around the idea of trading for Jalen Green is the Brooklyn Nets. After trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this season, they are in the midst of a re-tool.

Mikal Bridges has taken a big step forward for Brooklyn, but he'll need a running mate that can also score in bunches. That is what might make Green an interesting trade target. In 76 games for the Rockets this year, the 20-year-old averaged just over 22 points per game.

The Nets have a treasure chest of assets to work with this offseason. Seeing that Green is constantly improving, Brooklyn could roll the dice on his potential to see if he can be a star for the franchise moving forward.

2) Utah Jazz

The second team that might make calls about Jalen Green is the Utah Jazz. Similar to the Brooklyn Nets, they have a war chest of assets at their disposal to upgrade the roster.

After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah outdid their expectations this season. With all the talent on their roster, Green could solidify their backcourt and get them closer to being back in the playoff picture. It's also worth noting that he perfectly fits the new-look Jazz's timeline.

Along with having draft picks, the Jazz still have some valuable veterans on their roster. This might entice the Houston Rockets as they are looking to make big changes this summer.

3) San Antonio Spurs

One team that could be interested in Jalen Green might be an easy switch for the rising star. In the early stages of their rebuild, the San Antonio Spurs have all the reason to make a call about a former top three pick.

The Spurs have a couple of promising guards, but Green could be part of their backcourt of the future. Pairing him with another top pick from this upcoming draft might have San Antonio take a big step forward.

For Green, getting to play under a coach like Gregg Popovich could help him blossom into a high-level guard in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes