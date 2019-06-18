Top 3 small forwards in NBA Draft 2019

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 79 // 18 Jun 2019, 00:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RJ Barrett is one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA draft

The 2019 NBA draft is one of the most awaited events of the off-season and features some of the best young talent coming in the NBA. The draft will take place on 20th June 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While there are a bunch of young stars coming into the draft this season, both from the colleges in the USA as well as from teams abroad, we will take a look at the top 3 small forwards that will be drafted in the 2019 NBA draft.

#3 Cam Reddish (Duke):

Cam Reddish from Duke comes in at #3

Cam Reddish is one of the most exciting and electrifying players in the 2019 NBA draft, fitting the modern NBA era standards perfectly. A 3 and D wing, the 20 year old small forward stands at 6 foot 8 inches and has a wingspan of 7 feet. He weighs in at 208 pounds and is one of the best defenders in this year's draft.

Reddish is a great defender and he is projected to be superb 3 point shooter in the NBA. He has a clean shooting mechanism which could translate to the NBA. He is just 20 years old and is one of the younger players in the draft.

He played in a really strong Duke team, featuring the consensus #1 pick Zion Williamson, teammate RJ Barrett and hence Reddish had to play a lot off the ball. He was superb on defense for the Blue Devils, averaging 1.6 steals per game and proved to be just the defensive anchor that Duke needed.

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game as well, but given the high profile teammates he played with, there is more to come from Reddish than we have seen in college with Duke.

A team like Atlanta Hawks at #8 could benefit from drafting Reddish in the first round. He will prove to be the ideal 3 and D wing they have been looking for all this while and will slot in perfectly into a team that looks to shoot a lot of 3s.

