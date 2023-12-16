Top 3 trade assets for Golden State Warriors after teams reportedly inquire interest in trade market

The Golden State Warriors are now looking to add the right pieces around Stephen Curry to maximize the team's chances of winning another championship. The desperation is more so considering their 10-14 record in the West. The recent loss against the LA Clippers saw them drop four of their last five games. With the team looking to trade some of its assets, the front office is reported to have been receiving calls from other teams looking for potential trades. According to ESPN Analyst and NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, several managers reached out to GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to explore the possibility of a deal.

Head coach Steve Kerr rung in the changes in the starting lineup when he bought in rookie Brandin Podziemski for Andrew Wiggins on Thursday against the LA Clippers. Podziemski had four points, while Wiggins came off the bench to prop up nine points. The biggest concern for the Dubs has been the hot and cold form of Klay Thompson.

The guard had his best performance of this season with 30 points against LA, but he has endured a rough patch that included a seven-point game against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. He was benched in the team's final minutes in their 119-116 defeat.

Despite the starting lineup shakeup, Golden State is unlikely to pull the trigger on Thompson and Wiggins. While the former's expiring $43.2 million salary makes him the ideal candidate to be traded, the team will know the value Thompson brings to the table. He was key in helping the Warriors win four of their titles and odds are that he will be retained. Wiggins' money left on his deal makes him another player the team will hang on to.

Here are three tradeable assets the Warriors have at their disposal ahead of the trade deadline:

Top 3 trade assets for the Golden State Warriors

#3. Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II was a key piece in the team's 2022 championship run, but was later traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, and later re-acquired last season. Known for his strong defense and for adding more depth to the backcourt, the guard was one of the players who was looked at to make an instant splash off the bench.

This season, Payton II is averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists from 14 games. He has dealt with injuries in this edition as well, but he will still be one of the players who can make an impact for any of the teams that he is traded for.

#2. Chris Paul

The Warriors made headlines when they acquired Chris Paul this summer from the Washington Wizards. The veteran point guard's tenure is still in its nascent stage with the team, and he is still getting used to Kerr's style of play.

While his experience makes him a perfect leader for the bench unit, his offensive production is still slow as he is currently shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.8% from deep. Golden State can look at dealing Paul with a team that can yield them a promising young PG with better stats offensively.

#1. Jonathan Kuminga

The versatile wing has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors, and Jonathan Kuminga's rookie deal makes the forward a perfect asset to trade for the side.

The likes of the Miami Heat or the Brooklyn Nets could be the perfect landing spot for the Congolese forward, and in return, the Warriors could yield a two-way player with some experience.