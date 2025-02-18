Top 3 Western Conference teams OKC Thunder must worry about despite scorching season feat. LA Lakers 

The OKC Thunder (44-10) comfortably sit atop the Western Conference with a 44-10 record. They are eight games ahead of the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) in the standings. Oklahoma could be even better as Chet Holmgren continues to get his rhythm back after a long injury layoff to start the season.

Ad

However, the regular season is far from over with still roughly two months left. Teams like the LA Lakers made major changes to attempt a climb in the West hierarchy. Other teams could also get healthy, like the Houston Rockets, to challenge the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team.

The OKC Thunder is the team to beat in their conference, but that will not stop other teams from trying to chase them down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

3 teams OKC Thunder could be wary of in Western Conference

#3. LA Lakers (32-20)

The OKC Thunder edged the LA Lakers 101-93 in their first meeting on Nov. 29. Much has changed since the last time the two teams squared off. Chet Holmgren sat out that game but will be available, if healthy, for the rematch on Apr. 6. The Thunder and Lakers will cap off the head-to-head season series with another game two nights later.

Ad

Anthony Davis will no longer patrol the paint for the Lakers when they square off with the Thunder next time. Luka Doncic now forms a mouthwatering partnership with LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once Doncic gets more comfortable with JJ Redick’s system, the Lakers could go on a roll. The hole left by "AD" on defense and inside scoring is huge, but Doncic and James can cover many of the team’s loopholes. Oklahoma’s top-ranked defense will be tested by the Lakers.

#2. Houston Rockets (34-21)

The OKC Thunder hold a 2-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets. Except for the first meeting in early November, the last two games between the two have been fiercely and tightly contested.

Ad

The two will square off again twice before the regular season ends. If the Rockets have Jabari Smith, Fred VanVleet and Tari Eason healthy, the Thunder might have to worry about them.

The Rockets have already proven that they could keep in step with the Thunder even when they’re not shooting well. Ime Udoka’s defense has given them life when their offense stutters. If healthy, they could give Oklahoma fits.

Ad

#1. Denver Nuggets (36-19)

The OKC Thunder own a 1-1 record against the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break. They will meet again in back-to-back games in mid-March.

The Nuggets did not make any moves before the trade deadline, but they are playing their best basketball. They are 8-0 in February behind impressive performances from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Denver’s much-maligned defense took significant steps starting this month. They are seventh in defensive rating in February, per StatMuse. If they can pair their sizzling offense with their improved defense, they can give the OKC Thunder trouble in their next two meetings.

Which Western Conference team are you most excited to watch after the All-Star break? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback