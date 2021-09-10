Top 5 3-point shooters from the 2020-21 NBA season

Three-point shooting is one of the most important skills to have in the modern NBA, and it is safe to say that the league has transitioned from being a center-oriented league to being dominated by guards due to the same reason. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is credited with leading the 3-point revolution, but several other players have made their name as ace shooters in recent years.

A team's three-point shooting often ends up determining whether they will win or lose, and the majority of the teams in the league have pivoted to a shooting-based approach.

In this article, we take a look at the top five shooters from last season.

#5 - Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier's name on the list might shock many, but the former Boston Celtics star had a prolific season with the Charlotte Hornets, making 222 three-pointers. He also made them on a decent clip, connecting on 38.9% of his shots from downtown.

Rozier stepped up for the Charlotte Hornets when they needed him the most, as backcourt partner Devonte' Graham had an off-year. Rozier averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, forging a brilliant partnership with Rookie of the Year winner LaMelo Ball.

#4 - Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Few players in the league have elevated their status as much as Duncan Robinson has done in the last 2 years. The swingman signed a deserved extension with 3 time NBA champions Miami Heat this summer. He was a menace from 3-point range last NBA season, making a staggering 250 three-pointers in 72 games played.

Robinson averaged 13 points and 3 rebounds for Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat, shooting a brilliant 40.8% from behind the 3-point arc. Robinson is a dead-eye shooter, and it's impressive how he has managed to improve on other facets of the game as well.

Robinson will be a major weapon for the Miami Heat in the upcoming NBA season as the franchise seeks to come out of a strong Eastern Conference.

