Top 5 active NBA players to have never recorded a triple-double

The NBA is home to exceptional basketball talent, but many players have not recorded a triple-double in their careers.

Even though the likes of Russell Westbrook have made it look like a normal phenomenon, recording a triple-double is no small feat.

Five active NBA players that do not have a triple-double

To record a triple-double in the NBA, a player has to register double figures in points, assists, and rebounds. While some have achieved this feat, a few others have found it increasingly difficult to do.

Here are five active NBA players who have not recorded a triple-double in their careers yet.

#1 Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell has played in the NBA for four years and has been a standout performer for the Utah Jazz. The guard has displayed top-level performances on several occasions, proving why he should be recognized in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell (28 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST) flirts with triple-double to lead the @utahjazz to the road W and playoff berth! pic.twitter.com/FmBnAAodv4 — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2018

Despite stellar individual showings, Mitchell has been unable to record a triple-double in the 278 games that he's played so far. Although there have been near-misses, he has so far failed to reach the milestone.

#2 Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray was one of the key players in the Denver Nuggets' deep playoff run in 2020. His partnership with Nikola Jokic was electrifying as the team made it to the Western Conference NBA Finals against all odds.

Murray is known for his scoring and playmaking abilities, which have been on display in the NBA since the start of the new season.

The youngster averages 21.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. However, he has not come close to recording a triple-double even as the 2020-21 campaign is arguably his best season as an NBA player.

#3 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson is perhaps the only person in the NBA that could give Stephen Curry a run for his money when it comes to three-point shooting. Despite not featuring in the last two seasons, the 31-year-old still holds the record for the most three-pointers made in a single game (14).

The prolific shooter holds several records, but one achievement that has eluded the guard is a triple-double. His knack for shooting the ball makes it difficult for the guard to record assists or to be in positions to grab rebounds.

#4 Devin Booker

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is having one of the best seasons of his career. His scoring ability is commendable, and he has helped the Phoenix Suns to a historic NBA regular-season run.

Devin Booker's near triple-double and 17 4th quarter PTS lift the @Suns on the road! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/Vhpz4hNSgj — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 11, 2019

Even with his work rate on and off the ball, the guard has never recorded a triple-double. He has several double-doubles under his belt and has come close to recording a triple-double on several occasions. Sadly, it hasn't happened for him yet.

#5 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert is a top-notch defensive player, leading the NBA in blocks this season. He has recorded double-double seasons for five consecutive campaigns but has not had a single triple-double game.

Registering points and grabbing boards has never been a problem for Gobert. However, linking up with his teammates and dropping dimes is not the big man's strong suit. He averages 14.4 points, 1.3 assists and 13.3 rebounds in the NBA this season.