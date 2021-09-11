Top 5 active NBA players yet to make the playoffs as of September 2021

The NBA Playoffs are considered to be the roof of success for any player making it into the league. However, many sensational players fail to make it to the biggest stage, where there is a lucrative title to play for.

In today's game, there are some big players like Zion Williamson and Zach LaVine who have transcended to being star players for their teams. However, they are yet to make it to the Playoffs and prove their potential there.

In today's article, we talk about 5 such players who are still to make it to the Playoffs

5 current NBA players still to make a Playoff appearance

# 5 Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the NBA. The Cavaliers guard is known for his insane speed and athleticism. Sexton had a stellar 2020-21 season. He averaged 24.3 PPG on an impressive 47.5% shooting from the field.

His best performance in the previous season was a 42-point game against the mighty Brooklyn Nets. Sexton shot a sensational 55.2 % from the field. However, his brilliance was not enough for the Cavaliers to make it to the NBA Playoffs. The team had a dismal 22-50 record and finished 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference.

This time around, the team is looking to make a deep playoff run. The addition of Lauri Markannen and a possible trade for Ben Simmons could really help Collin Sexton in making his first playoff appearance as a player.

# 4 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has grown from strength to strength in the past few years. He had a stellar year with the Pelicans last campaign, as he averaged 23.8 PPG on 46.6% shooting from the field.

Ingram started off his career with the Lakers and had the chance to play with a legend like LeBron James. He surely might have picked up some tricks of the trade from the King and will look to implement it next season.

His teammate Zion Williamson is also a generational talent. Ingram will be hoping to help the forward rise to his maximum potential next year and make his first run to the NBA Playoffs with the Pelicans, who have not been there for the last three seasons.

